Is Jonjoe Kenny the right target for Burnley?

After the Burnley takeover was completed over two weeks ago, the rumour mill hasn’t exactly been spinning on the transfer front.

Yet, after 15 days of the January Transfer Window, The Clarets are set to make Jonjoe Kenny from Everton the first arrival of the Alan Pace era.

Who is Jonjoe Kenny?

The 23-year-old has been with Everton since he was a young boy, moving his way through the youth system into the first-team squad.

However, after impressing on loan at German side Schalke last season, Kenny was expecting to be fighting for a first-team place this campaign.

When Seamus Coleman got injured, Carlo Ancelotti opted to play Mason Holgate or Ben Godfrey on the right side of a back four, or even Alex Iwobi at wing-back in a five.

This leaves the England Under-21 international in fifth place in the right-back department and is eager to get himself some first-team football.

He has made one Premier League start this season, and was a 90th-minute substitution on three occasions.

This was off the back of 31 league starts for Bundesliga strugglers Schalke, where he impressed in quite a poor side, so he would expect to have more of a role with The Toffees.

Internationally, he has represented the Young Lions more than 50 times up to the Under 21s, scoring once for Aidy Boothroyd’s side.

Will he fit at Turf Moor?

Sean Dyche is a huge fan of Kenny and is keen to add youth to his defence, especially on the right-hand side.

Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley are both on expiring deals and could leave the club for free in the summer, so Dyche needs to add depth before potentially being left without a right back.

Kenny should be a perfect addition at Turf Moor.

He is eager to play, he wants to add his name to the long list of English right-backs that could be on the way to the European Championship in the summer.

No nonsense when he needs to be, Kenny will slot straight into the back four with ease, alongside the experience of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor.

And going forward he can be an asset, too, with his ball-playing ability a big part of his game in Germany.

The Clarets have been on an upturn in form and have put in a number of good performances, Kenny’s youthful energy could add a kick to the backline and further improve an already solid back four.

How much could he cost?

Kenny should be available for around £10million as he isn’t too high in the Everton pecking order.

A £10million offer would be hard for The Toffees to turn down and Burnley, under new owners, could flex their newfound financial muscles in this Transfer Window.