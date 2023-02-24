1. FSV Mainz 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Magnificent Mainz brush aside goal-shy Gladbach

In what was a quiet first half in terms of chances, Mainz capitalised early on with Jae-Sung Lee heading home in the 25th minute.

The hosts then grabbed a second in the 49th minute as Marcus Ingvartsen pounced on a rebounded Ludovic Ajorque strike.

The display from the home side continued to get better as the second half progressed, with Ajorque bagging the third in the 72nd minute.

Teenager Nelson Weiper finished the job in the 93rd minute to wrap up a demolition job for the home side.

Mainz now look ahead to struggling TSG Hoffenheim, whilst Borussia Monchengladbach host high-fliers SC Freiburg.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Going into the game, the home side were looking to extend their winning run to three games, whilst the away side had won a total of one out of their last 12 away fixtures.

Mainz made three changes from the team that defeated Bayer Leverkusen last week with Karim Onisiwo missing out with a knee injury, whilst Anton Stach and Finn Dahmen were dropped.

In came Ingvartsen, Dominik Kohr and Robin Zentner whilst the away side were unchanged from the team that beat Bayern Munich 3-2 with Marcus Thuram still not making the starting XI after revealing that he would leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Marucs Thuram (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The first half produced very few chances with the first big chance of the game coming to Borussia Monchengladbach in the 18th minute where Kouadio Kone had a strike blocked by Leandro Barreiro.

The hosts are known for their pressing based football and always being on the heels of their opponents and this was shown throughout the game with Gladbach failing to get forward too many times in the first half.

Gladbach's style of playing out from the back came back to haunt them in the 25th minute as centre-back Nico Elvedi was dispossessed by Danny da Costa, who fizzed in a cross met by Lee whose header across goal found the back of the net.

This was a turning point in the game as Gladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin went down injured a few minutes later as a result of overstretching for the header which looked to be a potential calf injury, he was replaced by Tobias Sippel.

Jonas Omlin receiving treatment (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Sippel was called into action five minutes later as Ajorque had an attempt saved at close range after another da Costa cross.

The away side could have had a leveller just before half-time as Kone had his strike fly over the bar from the edge of the box as the half closed out.

The second half was much more lively but not for the away side who failed to create many chances in the last 45 minutes.

The hosts bagged their second goal of the game four minutes into the second half after another error from the Monchengladbach defence.

Kohr stole the ball off Stefan Lainer and played in Ajorque, whose strike was saved by Sippel only for Ingvartsen to hit home the rebound.

The injury woes continued as Mainz centre-back Andreas Hanche-Olsen went down after what looked like a knee injury after clashing with Ramy Bensebaini.

The biggest moment in the game came in the 69th minute as Thuram was played in one-on-one with goalkeeper Zentner only for the German to deny him at his near post.

Three minutes later Ajorque finally got the goal he deserved as he fired home a fantastic low strike from a tight angle under the gloves of Sippel into the bottom right corner.

Ludovic Ajorque celebrating his goal (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

History was made in the 93rd minute as 17-year-old Weiper scored his first professional goal to become Mainz's youngest ever goalscorer to wrap up a terrific night for his side.

Player of the Match

Jae-Sung Lee

Jae-Sung Lee celebrating Mainz's win (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The midfielder was the battery for the home side, constantly making attacking runs as well as tracking back to win the ball.

It was his running that led to his first goal arriving late to head home as well as providing the assist to Ajorque's goal.

Lee has scored 5 out of his last 6 goal attempts and leads the charge for Mainz.