Borussia Mönchengladbach vs SC Freiburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

After a dismal performance against FSV Mainz last week Borussia Mönchengladbach will be looking to bounce back as they face high-fliers SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Last week's performance came as a shock to most as Monchengladbach failed to really create anything at the MEWA Arena, suffering a 4-0 loss to the hosts.

After the game, boss Daniel Farke mentioned how his team 'lacked desire' and 'made too many mistakes', something his team will be hoping avoid this weekend.

Farke's side however will be glad where the game is taking place as they have the seventh best home record in the league, gaining an average of 2 points per game at home.

Gladbach currently sit 10th in the table, trying to bridge the gap between them and a European place which currently stands at nine points.

Meanwhile, Freiburg will be looking to enter a Champions League position as a win could take them as high as third.

With Borussia Dortmund facing RB Leipzig on Friday night a win for the away side could see them close the gap on the top three.

Freiburg come off the back of a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in a game in which boss Christian Streich believed his side were 'lucky' to get the draw.

The away side in this encounter will be hoping they can extend their unbeaten run to four games as they have the fifth best away form in the league earning around 1.5 points per game.

Team News

Borussia Mönchengladbach

The home side will be without goalkeeper Jonas Omlin who sustained an injury last week against Mainz.

Dynamic midfielder Hannes Wolf will also be missing with a muscular injury whilst Julian Weigl misses out for a second week with an ankle injury.

Veteran defender Tony Jantschke is also still missing with a knee injury.

SC Freiburg

The away side will only be missing one player in Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who is still out with a knee injury.

With midfielder Ritsu Doan returning to the side after coming off ill in last week's fixture.

As well as Christian Günter returning to the side after missing out last week through yellow card accumulation.

Likely Lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sippel, Bensebaïni, Elvedi, Itakura, Scally, Koné, Kramer, Pléa, Stindl, Hofmann, Thuram

SC Freiburg

Flekken, Günter, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Höfler, Eggestein, Grifo, Höler, Doan, Gregoritsch

Key Players

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Marcus Thuram

Last week Gladbach failed to create too many chances, with a lack of pace and urgency up front for the majority of the game.

Thuram missed out after revealing that he was planning on leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But after last week's performance Farke will be looking towards his side's talisman to get them a much needed victory.

Thuram has scored 11 goals in 21 games this season.

SC Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo

Grifo's set piece ability has been a key factor to his side's performances this season and it proved again with a brilliant free-kick to earn a point last week.

Grifo currently has 12 goals in 21 games in the league this season and will be hoping to add to his tally on Saturday.

He also has three assists this season and the midfielder has grabbed a goal contribution in each of Freiburg's last three games.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The gameweek 23 match is being played at Borussia-Park the home of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

What time kick-off?

Kick off is scheduled for 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won't be available for viewers in the UK but news of the game will be available here on VAVEL.