Augsburg vs Werder Bremen, Gameweek 23 2023

Augsburg head into this weekend's fixture looking for their fourth consecutive home victory. Since the winter break, Enrico Maaßen's side have beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim at the WWK-Arena, all by the scoreline of 1-0.

This however significantly contrasts with their away form. The Fuggerstädter have lost five out of their last six games away from home with the last win on the road coming on the 2nd of October.

Fortunately for Maaßen and his troops, they will be at the WWK-Arena this weekend. This run of home victories has allowed them to build a gap from the teams in and around the relegation zone but they are far from safe yet.

Last week's 2-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin proved that and should give them a warning sign that they could yet still be dragged back in to the dogfight. Saturday's match against Werder should provide them with an opportunity for three valuable points.

As for their opponents, Werder Bremen, they are currently sat in ninth and in the middle of an extremely satisfactory first season back in the Bundesliga. With the outlook being more upwards than downwards.

Due to the 11 point gap over Hoffenheim in 16th, Die Werderaner can aspire to aim for the European places. Dependent on the DFB-Pokal winners, seventh place may be enough to qualify for continental football.

Ole Werner's team are only three points behind Wolfsburg, who currently occupy that spot. However since returning from the World Cup, Werder have been inconsistent with three wins and four defeats.

They will need to slightly improve this form if they do want to achieve such an impressive feat.

Team News

Augsburg

Saturday's hosts are likely to be without four first team members. Elvis Rexhbecaj, Felix Uduokhai, Tobias Strobl and Andre Hahn are all injured with various issues.

Werder Bremen

Felix Agu is the only confirmed absentee for Ole Werner. While, Mitchell Weiser, Jean-Manuel Mbom and Dikeni Salifouis are doubts. Niklas Stark is available again after suspension.

Likely lineups

Augsburg - Gikiewicz; Gumny, Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Iago; Demirovic, Veiga, Dorsch, Maier; Beljo, Berisha

Werder Bremen - Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Friedl, Stark; Bittencourt, Gruev, Groß, Stage, Jung; Füllkrug, Ducksch

Key players

Augsburg - Mergim Berisha

Berisha is a handful to put it lightly. The 24-year-old striker enjoys the battles with opposing centre-halves and can get himself in trouble as well, nine yellow cards on top of one red is good going for a striker in 16 matches.

The man on loan from Fenerbahçe makes up for his lack of discipline with his goal involvements though, six goals and four assists is an impressive return.

Berisha is showcasing the form he showed when breaking through at Red Bull Salzburg and despite struggling in Turkey last year, he is making up for it in Bavaria.

Werder Bremen - Nicklas Füllkrug

Now to one of the most established strikers in the league, there is something seriously endearing about watching Füllkrug go about his work.

The 30-year-old had spent the early knockings of his career in 2.Bundesliga before earning his breakthrough in the first tier, where he is currently the league's top scorer.

Füllkrug has all the hallmarks of an old school centre-forward that just enjoys scoring goals. He has also struck up a telepathic partnership with Marvin Ducksch, who not only plays up front with Füllkrug but is the team's set piece taker as well.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch ?

The game is not available to watch in the United Kingdom but you can follow all the news, views and updates from Bundesliga right here on VAVEL.