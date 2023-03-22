Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers preview, Group H, 2023

Denmark vs Finland is a fixture that sadly will bring back terrible memories for every single supporter that watched the encounter on the 12th June 2021. In the 41st minute, Christian Eriksen, Denmark's golden boy collapsed to the ground with everyone fearing the worst.

Thankfully, Eriksen has made a full recovery and is back playing with the same flair he did before the incident, almost two years ago. Unfortunately though, the now 31-year-old will miss Thursday's fixture after a tackle from Andy Carroll in a cup contest left him with an ankle injury that has required surgery.

Denmark are certainly going to miss Eriksen's creativity and are looking to right a few wrongs after an extremely disappointing World Cup showing. Many expected Kasper Hjulmand's side to venture far into the tournament after their success at Euro 2020 in getting to the semi-finals.

But they finished bottom in a group that contained France, Tunisia and Australia. Now their attention turns back to the Euros and they are favourites to top Group H where they find themselves alongside Thursday's opponents Finland, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

As for Finland, they will fancy their chances of qualifying for their second consecutive Euros finals. With the top two in each group making it through to the tournament in Germany, Markku Kanerva's side are likely to compete with Slovenia and Northern Ireland for that second spot.

That infamous day at the Parken, the last time these two countries met in the men's game did bring one positive moment for Finnish football. They recorded their first victory in a major tournament with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 win.

Understandably it was overshadowed by events that preceded the goal but it was a moment that can bring pride to Pohjanpalo and his country.

Team News

Denmark

There is the potential for three international debuts in the Denmark with Morten Hjulmand of Lecce the most likely, the centre-midfielder has impressed in Serie A this season and could make his international entrance on Thursday.

Left-back Viktor Kristiansen could also have been in line to make his Denmark bow but injury has ruled him out and he has been replaced by Jens Stryger Larsen.

As mentioned before, Eriksen is missing due to an ankle injury with a number of other stalwarts of the national team not in the squad, these include ; the Hoffenheim trio of Robert Skov, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg, Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrøm and Yussuf Poulsen of Leipzig.

Finland

From the team that lined up against Denmark at Euro 2020, only five remain in the squad to face off on Thursday. The entire back five that started that day aren't in the squad with only Jere Uronen and Daniel O'Shaughnessy still available for selection.

While, Tim Sparv who played as part of a midfield three, has retired, leaving the national team to bring through new players.

One player who could be missing through injury is Frederik Jensen, the Augsburg midfielder. He has been struggling with a heel injury recently but has been training with the group.

Likely lineups

Denmark

Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjær, Christensen; Kristensen, Nørgaard, Højbjerg, Mæhle; Damsgaard, Braithwaite, Højlund

Finland

Hrádecky; Väisänen, Ivanov, Jensen; Alho, Kamara, Schüller, Kairinen, Antman; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Key players

Denmark

Andreas Christensen has grown into his role at Barcelona with him now playing a crucial part in the meanest defence in La Liga. Along with Jules Koundé and Ronald Araujo, they have only conceded nine goal throughout the entire season.

As for his international fortunes, Christensen has played an integral part with Simon Kjær and initially Jannik Vestergaard, with Joachim Andersen more recently slotting in to form a back three for Hjulmand's team.

His crowning moment for his country was a wonderful strike against Russia to add a third in a 4-1 victory that sealed Denmark's place in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Finland

There are arguably two stand out players in Kanerva's squad, both at either end of the pitch. Lukas Hrádecky who has been a consistent Bundesliga goalkeeper for a prolonged period of time and Teemu Pukki, Finland's all time top scorer with 37 goals.

The Norwich City striker is viewed in a similar light to both Sami Hyypiä and Jari Litmanen who played for the country in the 90s and 2000s. The pair had more successful club careers than Pukki but on the international stage, there hasn't been much difference.

Especially with the 32-year-old surpassing Litmanen's record of 32 international goals. Pukki will do well to add to his tally on Thursday night, against a resolute Danish defence but he certainly remains the visitors main goal threat.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

How can I watch ?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Viaplay Sports 2.​​​​​​