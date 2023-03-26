Four things we learnt from England's comfortable victory against Ukraine

Jude Bellingham impressed yet again in the England midfield. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

England made it two wins from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifier games after beating Ukraine 2-0.

Both goals came in the first half from star players Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in a comfortable victory for England.

England were playing their first game at Wembley Stadium since a 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany in September 2022. It was also the first home game since a quarter-final exit at the hands of France in the Qatar World Cup.

England came into this game on the back of beating Italy 2-1 in Naples in midweek. Harry Kane scored to become England's leading all-time goal scorer.

It was Harry Kane again with the goal, in the 37th minute, as he bundled home a Bukayo Saka cross.

Saka himself got on the scoresheet just three minutes later with a superb curling effort into the top corner.

The second half wasn't full of any big chances to note, but England held firm to see them unbeaten so far in Euro 2024 qualifying games.

The win now means England have won all their Euro 2024 qualifiers so far.

Saka proves yet again his importance to England

Saka celebrates his goal, and England's second of the match.(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

With players such as Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford missing, England needed their star players to step up. Bukayo Saka did exactly that.

He provided a wonderful cross which Harry Kane latched onto the end of for England's first goal. He then scored a marvellous goal himself, cutting past a defender on the edge of the box, on his left foot and into the top corner of the net.

It was a Premier League match up down England's right as Saka was up against Everton's Vitalii Mykolenko. Mykolenko struggled to contain Saka, as the Arsenal player got the better every time.

Maddison impressed on full debut

James Maddison on his full England debut. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

At 26 years old, it was James Maddison's full international debut. He has featured for England before, but only a 34-minute appearance versus Montenegro back in November 2019.

Maddison played as the left-winger but did his usual trick of coming inside with the ball. This also allowed space for Ben Chilwell to bomb forward on the overlap and provide another option during the attacking phases.

Maddison created five chances, had three shots and successfully managed two of his three attempted dribbles. A positive performance from a man in great form with his club Leicester City.

Ukraine struggled for chances

Roman Yaremchuk was playing as the lone striker for Ukraine but struggled to hold onto the ball.

Yaremchuk was not really in the game and did not have any big chances to note. Vitaliy Buyalskyi was brought on and Ukraine went to a front two, but ,still, neither could get involved with the game.

Mykhailo Mudryk also showed why he has struggled for form with Chelsea, with no shots, no chances created and no passes into England's box. He was substituted after 61 minutes.

Mudryk struggled in the game. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford, the England goalkeeper, had nothing to worry about throughout the game.

A game that meant more than the football

Despite the England victory, this match meant much more than football.

400 days are now approaching since Ukraine was invaded by Russia on the 24th February last year. Football is the dominant sport in Ukraine and it is currently providing a coping mechanism for those out in Ukraine.

England as a nation is doing its part to support the county of Ukraine. Many are fundraising for vital support, some even housing Ukrainians in their family.

As part of the attendance at Wembley, over 1,000 tickets were given out to Ukrainians and their host British families that welcomed them into their homes.

After the full-time whistle, the England crowd stayed behind to applaud the Ukraine national team as a sign of respect, solidarity and support.