England 3-0 Senegal: England set up tie with holders France after cruising past Senegal

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for just the second time since 2006, after beating Senegal 3-0.

Senegal looked the better side in the opening 30 minutes, with Boulaye Dia forcing Jordan Pickford into making a good save.

However, it was England who opened the scoring in the 38th minute with Liverpool captain converting Jude Bellingham’s cutback.

England had their second just before half time, when a sweeping counter was finished superbly by Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, after a robust run from Bellingham set up the attack.

Bukayo Saka expertly dinked Edouard Mendy to add England’s third, putting Engalnd into a World Cup quarter final.

England will face holders France on Saturday at 7pm, for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Story of the Match

Senegal had an early sight at goal with Dia’s run splitting the England centre-backs, but Harry Maguire was on hand to smother the striker’s hopes.

Senegal switched off defensively, after the ball had looked like it had gone out, but Harry Kane was switched on and fizzed an early cross across the face of goal, escaping the grasp of the onrushing Bukayo Saka.

John Stones leaped highest, but Phil Foden’s whipped corner was mistimed and the cross cannoned of his shoulder.

Senegal went up the other end and looked destined to take the lead, Dia’s effort ricocheted off Stones’ knee and fell to the feet of Ismaïla Sarr, but the Watford forward blazed over from close range. Senegal’s penalty appeals were waved away after the ball had struck Stones’ arm.

Senegal continued to look threatening on the break, this time Saka’s poor back-pass went straight to Sarr, who found Salernitana forward Dia, who forced Pickford into making a strong save.

England opened the scoring when Bellingham’s powerful run evaded the Senegal defence, with his cut back finding his midfield partner Henderson, who turned the ball past Mendy. A goal that came against the run of play.

England were looking to take the game out of Senegal’s reach before the halftime break, with Saka’s low cross finding Kane but the England captain was leaning back and fired over.

The Three Lions had their second goal, when a flowing counter attack led by Bellingham was worked into Kane, who had time and space to compose himself and slam England two goals ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Senegal made a triple substitution, introducing Papa Gueye, Papa Sarr and Bamba Dieng, as they looked for a way back into the game.

Chelsea’s Mendy has had a difficult season in the Premier League and avoided embarrassment here after Kane’s low effort was spilled by the Senegal keeper.

England put the game to bed in the 57th minute when Foden’s low cross found Saka who calmly dinked over the flailing Mendy.

Gareth Southgate rotated his team with Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier and Mason Mount coming on, as Southgate looked to protect his players.

England almost had a fourth with Kane inches away from converting substitute Marcus Rashford’s low driven cross.

Kalvin Phillips replaced Henderson, who came off to a standing ovation, after a stellar performance.

England almost put the icing on the cake, as a searching cross found Marcus Rashford but the Manchester United forward couldn't manage to get his foot round it and on target.

Player of the Match

Jude Bellingham (England)

The 19-year-old has impressed with his performances in Qatar and added another tonight. The Stourbridge-born midfielder ran the midfield show today with his cutback setting up England’s first goal and his vigorous run setting up England’s second.

Bellingham will be a top contender for young player of the tournament if he keeps these performances up.