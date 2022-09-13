Preston 1-1 Burnley: Lancashire derby ends in stalemate

Preston North End and Burnley played out an entertaining Lancashire Derby, battling to a 1-1 draw.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis gave the visitors the lead with a good header but the scores were level just five minutes later when The Lilywhites’ Jordan Storey scored with a header of his own.

Story of the game

Deepdale was reduced to silence before kick-off in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, before erupting for the National Anthem.

It would not have been too surprising to see a subdued contest given the circumstances, but it was anything-but, with Ali McCann booked inside five minutes for a sliding foul on Vitinho.

Burnley had a lot of the ball early on and eventually fashioned the first chance of the game through Jay Rodriguez.

The striker found himself in the right place at the right time, but his first time shot in the box was deflected behind.

The Clarets would open the scoring moments later from the resulting corner, though.

Josh Brownhill’s out-swinging delivery was planted right onto the head of Taylor Harwood-Bellis who found the back of the net via the post.

Preston’s dismay would not last for long as Jordan Storey grabbed the equaliser five minutes later.

The corner from former Burnley man Robbie Brady was not dealt with and, when ‘keeper Arijanet Muric slipped, Storey’s headed clearance was ruled to have gone over the line by mere centimetres by the goal-line technology.

The hosts were all of a sudden in the ascendency with a near-sold out crowd roaring them on, but they could capitalise on it as The Clarets grew back into the game.

Claret control leads to nothing

Troy Parrott epitomised the home frustrations with a rash challenge in the middle of the pitch that earned him a booking.

Burnley looked in control down both flanks, with Brownhill and Josh Cullen dictating play.

Vitinho broke forward from left-back but could only find Freddie Woodman’s hands in the home goal before opposite full-back Connor Roberts glancing a header past the far post on the other side.

Preston felt they should have had a penalty in first half stoppage time, but the ball did seem to strike the chest of Brownhill and score was level at the break.

The second half started with a lot of Burnley pressure, and the hosts struggled to get out.

Manuel Benson dragged an effort wide before Brownhill fired one well over the bar.

Preston were able to break out with a swift counter but, much to the disappointment of the majority of fans in the ground, it came to nothing.

Burnley were playing the ball from side to side around the edge of the area without really creating anything too clear-cut.

Every time Preston tried to get out, the ball would find its way back to a man in Claret which frustrated the home fans more.

Jordan Beyer made his debut for Burnley in place of Charlie Taylor who picked up an injury on the hour mark which will cause some concern for Kompany.

As the second period played out, neither team created much as substitutions slowed the pace, which should not have come as much surprise with nine draws between the two teams before tonight.

If either team was going to break the deadlock it did look like it would have been Burnley if they could have made the possession count for something.

But it was Preston substitute Alvaro Fernandez who had the best chance in the final couple of minutes of normal time, twisting and turning in the box before seeing his shot blocked.

The 5,500 Burnley fans behind the goal were willing their team on in additional time, as debutant Anass Zaroury saw his crossed cleared first, then Ian Maatsen’s was also diverted away.

At the other end, Preston broke away and won a corner right at the end of the game which came to nothing – a fitting end to a game that deserved to end in a draw.

Player of the match – Jordan Storey

The hosts centre half was immense in defence as Burnley spent most of the game in the ascendency.

He made a number of good blocks inside his area through the game, and marshalled the back three well as the visitors attacked with pace.

He scored the equaliser at an extremely vital time, as well, which was just Preston’s second home goal this season.