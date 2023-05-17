Newcastle v Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

Brighton make the long journey to Newcastle United on Thursday evening, as they look to continue their hunt to secure European football for the first time in the club’s history.

The Magpies have taken a slight stall in their top-four hopes after Newcastle were held away from home against ten men Leeds, which has allowed Manchester United and Liverpool to ramp up the pressure on Eddie Howe’s side.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side boosted their chances after a phenomenal display at the Emirates saw Brighton scoring three times in the second half against Arsenal - Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan all on target for the Seagulls.

Brighton remain in sixth after their result at the weekend, but the Seagulls only remain one point clear of Tottenham and Aston Villa, who have both played two games more.

The two sides met very early on in the season as Brighton, who were managed by Graham Potter at the time, were held at home despite their dominant performance against Newcastle.

Danny Welbeck celebrates with teammates Solly March and Joel Veltman (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Team news

Newcastle

The Magpies remain without Sean Longstaff, though he is making ‘good progress’ in his recovery from a foot problem, according to Howe.

Jacob Murphy is doubtful with a groin issue, while Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, and Jamaal Lascelles are unavailable.

Brighton

Brighton defenders Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, and winger Solly March are unavailable due to injury.

Enciso suffered a slight knock during the Seagulls’ victory over Arsenal, but De Zerbi is more than confident that he will be available for Thursday.

De Zerbi has also mentioned goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was not in the matchday squad against the Gunners, will not be in the squad for the trip to Newcastle, explaining ‘he wants it this way, not me and not the club.’

Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, and Jeremy Sarmiento will also miss the tie due to injury.

Newcastle player Alexander Isak in action (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Likely line-ups

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak

Brighton

Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 against Leeds (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Key Players

Newcastle – Callum Wilson

The 31-year-old has been in exceptional form of late, finding the back of the net seven times in the last five outings for Newcastle.

He scored twice against Leeds United last weekend and was unlucky not to bag a hat-trick as his goal was disallowed, as his side continue to battle it out for a top-four finish this season.

The former Bournemouth striker has 23 goal contributions this season – striking 17 times in 19 starts – who conveniently enough chipped in with a goal during Brighton’s humiliation against the Cherries back in 2019.

Wilson’s tally is the most by a Newcastle player in a single top-flight campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.

Julio Enciso celebrates after opening the scoring against Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brighton - Julio Enciso

Enciso is the latest hidden gem Brighton has found due to their excellent recruitment and has certainly made an impact for the Seagulls - his rocket soared past Kepa Arrizabalaga in their 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea recently.

Described as ‘the diamond of Paraguayan football,’ Ensico is another versatile player for De Zerbi, as in recent weeks we have seen Moises Caicedo deployed at right-back, with the youngster being able to play on the wing or as a centre forward.

After his goal against Arsenal, Enciso is the second youngest player to score at the Emirates and has scored the second most goals by teenagers this season – behind who you may ask? Evan Ferguson, who is another Brighton star in the making.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Newcastle are the hosts for this match, with the game taking place at St James’ Park.

What time is kick-off?

This clash between Newcastle and Brighton will occur at 7:30 PM BST on Thursday.

How can I watch it?

You can see the latest Premier League clash get underway on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7 PM.