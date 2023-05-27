Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs White during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at City Ground on November 12, 2022 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images).

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are set to face off in their final fixture of this Premier League campaign.

Despite both clubs having a slightly shaky start to this season, they have both finished off on a strong note and secured survival in the top flight of English football.

The hosts head into this match off the back of a 2-2 draw away at Fulham, and currently sit 11th in the Premier League table. Major credit for this remarkable run of form towards the back end of this season has to be given to their manager Roy Hodgson, who took over from ​Patrick Vieira midway through the campaign.

Although the Frenchman's dismissal from the club could have been seen as quite harsh, their form since his sacking has fully justified their decision.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have surpassed the expectations of many fans by avoiding relegation in their first season back in the Premier League.

They started the season off with an outrageous number of players brought into the club and whilst it has taken time for them to gain some chemistry amongst each other, these signings have paid off, as they sit comfortably in 16th on the Premier League table with one match to go.

This is not a match with extremely high stakes but both sides will look to end the season on a positive note with a victory.

Team News

In his last game in charge of The Eagles, Hodgson will be eager to end his reign at Selhurst Park on a high note.

It is highly unlikely that key players will be rested and he is expected to field his best lineup of available players.

This would mean that Crystal Palace will likely head into this fixture with an identical lineup from their recent draw at Craven Cottage.

One player who remains injured and looks set to leave the club in the summer is Wilfried Zaha, as the Ivorian winger nears the end of his contract at Crystal Palace.

As they say, sometimes no news is good news so Crystal Palace will be fired up to end their season on a positive note.

Nottingham Forest

Unlike their opponents, Steve Cooper's side have a long list of injured players for the last game of the season.

Starting at the back, Keylor Navas ​​picked up a knock in the final minutes of his side's win over Arsenal, which has ruled the Costa Rican shot-stopper out of his last match at Nottingham Forest. His replacement will be third-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, as Navas' backup goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, also remains on the sidelines due to injury.

Felipe, Chris Wood, Danilo, Giulian Biancone, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jonjo Shelvey, Neco Williams, Chris Richards and Scott McKenna complete the list of unavailable players for this match.

Likely Lineups

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Mitchell, Guehi, Anderson, Ward; Hughes, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Olise.

Nottingham Forest

Hennessey; Lodi, Niakhate, Worrall, Aurier; Kouyate, Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson.

Key Players

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace applauds fans during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 13, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Following his maiden call-up to the England squad from Gareth Southgate earlier in the week, Eze is our choice as Crystal Palace key player.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time at the club, but he finally looks like the player people knew he could become.

Eze is an exceptionally talented footballer, who thrives with the ball at his feet. His dazzling dribbling ability and creativity are what make him such an incredible player to watch.

He has an eye for goal and loves creating chanced for his teammates as he has scored 10 goals and racked up 4 assists this season in the Premier League.

When Eze is on his day it is a tough task to stop him so Palace supporters will be hopeful he can showcase his ability in this match.

Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs White

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest celebrates after the team's victory, which confirms their place in the Premier League for the next season during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on May 20, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Gibbs-White has had a fantastic start to life in Nottingham, as he has helped his side avoid relegation whilst scoring 5 goals and racking up 7 assists in his first season at the club.

At just 23 years of age, Gibbs-White looks like one for the future and his 40 million pound fee has certainly paid off.

He is quick, strong and exceptional on the ball so he will be a key asset for his side heading into this fixture.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Selhurst Park, which has a capacity of 25,486.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will take place at 16:30 BST on Saturday, 28 May, 2023.

How can I watch?

This match will not be televised in the United Kingdom.