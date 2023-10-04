Klopp: Liverpool-Spurs replay would be the right thing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his team’s match against Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed following the calamitous VAR error that denied the away side a goal in their 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Merseyside club are yet to make a formal approach to the Premier League, but the Liverpool manager was clear in his view that the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal in the first half was so pivotal that the result of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should effectively be declared void.

Jonathan Bamber, Liverpool’s general counsel and director of football administration, is understood to be exploring the available options for the club.

It was in the first half with the score 0-0 that Diaz’s goal was incorrectly flagged offside by the linesman. In a severe breakdown in communication, Darren England, the VAR, thought the goal had been awarded on the field and that he was merely confirming that decision, so it was ruled out.

After the unprecedented error, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the referee’s body, issued a statement admitting the mistake and subsequently released audio footage which only further painted a picture of incompetence.

Klopp said he had never seen anything like that before in his entire career and argued that replaying the match would be the “right thing” to do.

“What I want to say is it’s really important that as big as football is and important as it is for us that we really deal with it in a proper way,” he said.

“I mean that all the people involved — on-field ref, linesman, fourth official and especially now in this case, VAR — they didn’t do that on purpose. We shouldn’t forget that.

“Yes, it was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it afterwards. If not, I can say immediately, and probably some people don’t want me to say it, not as the manager of Liverpool but much more as a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay.

“That’s how it is. It probably will not happen. The argument against that will probably be if you open the gate then everybody will ask for it. I think this situation is that unprecedented. It didn’t happen before.

“I’m 56 years old and I’m 50 years in football and I’m absolutely used to, even if I don’t always deal well with it, wrong decisions, difficult decisions.

“But something like that, as far as I can remember, has never happened. That’s why I think the replay would be the right thing.”

'This is unprecedented'

It is understood the Premier League is not considering replaying the match, a course of action the league has never previously taken. Even when Sheffield United were denied a goal that cost them points against Aston Villa in 2020 when the goal-line technology failed, there was no replay.

“We are still going through the information that we have,” Klopp added. “The next argument would be if it would happen again, I think a replay would be the right thing to do or the referee has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say, ‘Sorry, we made a mistake, but we can sort it, that Liverpool score a goal and we start from there.’

“In this specific game, what makes it a bit more special obviously is that we conceded two minutes after we scored a regular goal.

Getty: Marc Atkins

“I’m not angry with any of them [the officials], not at all. It’s not only the respect, but the only thing for human beings in general is we should not go for them. It’s not allowed to go for them in any way.

“They made a mistake and they felt horrible that night, I’m 100 per cent sure. That’s enough for me. Nobody needs further punishment. We should discuss it on a completely normal basis without emotions. I’m not angry.

“I have to accept everything, it is really that unprecedented that part of the refereeing team gave the goal — said ‘goal’. That is really rare, and yet it doesn’t show up on the screen on the scoresheet, and we continued with a free kick. So that makes it completely different [from all the other cases where people might complain], I think.

“Maybe in ten years it will happen again, and they can say, ‘Yes, last time we had to play a replay, organise a replay and now we can do it like that, what a wonderful solution.’ And that would be a big improvement . . . we will see.”

The red cards shown to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota also irked Klopp, but Liverpool’s appeal to overturn Jones’s dismissal has been dismissed by the FA. Both players can feature in the Europa League group-game with Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday evening, but Cody Gakpo is out injured.