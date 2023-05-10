Eyes on Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen make for European finale

Xabi Alonso is well acquainted with European semi-finals, Bayer Leverkusen less so. The Spaniard reached ten of them during his illustrious playing career meanwhile the German club have made the last-four in Europe on just two previous occasions.

Now both find themselves in one together, hoping that the former midfielder’s experience will pay off.

Alonso’s impact since taking over as Leverkusen manager mid-season has been notable. The 41-year-old coach arrived from an apprenticeship at Real Sociedad B after the winter break and has instantly showcased his credentials by transforming Leverkusen from relegation contenders into an accomplished top-six side.

This week the focus is on the German club being the last flag-bearers of the Bundesliga in European competition, in which they face Roma in the Europa League semi-finals, and that may just be the most miraculous development of them all.

Alonso was brought in as Leverkusen scampered to rescue their campaign, but the new manager was keen to study the team’s form over a longer period before committing. He spotted good qualities and was keen to sign up, with the belief that he could restore the club to where they wanted to be.

Alonso has mapped out his managerial career carefully and the step from San Sebastián to North Rhine-Westphalia was a logical one for the novice coach. The small size of the city and the relatively easy-going fanbase allows coaches time to breathe and space to manoeuvre; Alonso figured that it was a perfect move to a high level but without overt pressure.

The standard set by Alonso the player has seeped into his managerial modus operandi and he demands a certain work ethic and discipline from his players. Beyond the prerequisites, the Spaniard initially drilled his team in being defensively solid and then came more control and guile to their in-possession play.

That Leverkusen now look adept in both a back three or back four is a testament to his work. As is their fluency when counter-attacking, which has brought about some of their best play in recent weeks.

Early promise has led to something more substantial. With just over 30 games behind him at Leverkusen, Alonso has made clear progress. Players like Florian Wirtz and the ultra-fast Jeremie Frimpong and Moussa Diaby have helped Leverkusen take some memorable scalps in recent months.

Enjoying a 14-match unbeaten streak in all competitions ahead of last weekend’s defeat against Cologne, Alonso’s side have had victories against Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig as well as putting paid to the likes of Monaco en route to the last-four in the Europa League.

From the depths of the Bundesliga relegation zone, Leverkusen have risen to sixth in the domestic standings. Alonso is tapping into the experiences gained when playing for high-calibre managers, such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

“I’ve learned from each coach,” Alonso explained recently. “I’ve lived through good and bad moments. I tried to understand why they made the decisions they did so that I could start to build my own vision as a coach and a manager.

“Later, after taking the best piece from each one, you need to build your own personality and style and not just copy and paste. It’s about being authentic.”

Re-acquaintance with old foe is acid test

When Alonso takes his side to Rome on Thursday he will come up against the wily veteran Mourinho. A European semi-final seems an apt stage for the reunion of two highly decorated figures who once shared a dressing room at Real Madrid.

Alonso featured in 151 games in all competitions under Mourinho in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, with the pair winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup honours together. In each of those seasons, Real reached at least the last-four of the Champions League.

The duo have also faced each other at this stage of European competition during Alonso’s time at Liverpool and when Mourinho was in charge at Chelsea. “Those first games against Mourinho were like these super battles,” Alonso explained of the Premier League teams’ meetings.

“We beat them in the Champions League semi-final and the following year in the FA Cup semi-final and then the year after that in the Champions League semis again. It was like every year we were meant to play against each other at least four times. I loved those games.”

Despite these still being the early days of Alonso’s first-team managerial career, there is a genuine belief in Germany that he could finally bring an end to the “Neverkusen” moniker.

This is Leverkusen’s first appearance in a European semi-final since the so-nearly golden year of 2002 — when they finished runners-up in the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup — and the club is cautiously dreaming of a first piece of silverware since their 2011 Bundesliga success.

With big clubs circling, this venture into the Europa League latter stages should act as valuable experience for Alonso too. Should he guide Leverkusen past Roma and then either Juventus or Sevilla, the queue for his signature will only grow in tandem with his rising stock.