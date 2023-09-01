Liverpool learn Europa League opponents

It has been almost eight years since Liverpool last played in the UEFA Europa League, with Jurgen Klopp reaching the final with the Reds during his first year at the club.

It may not be the bright lights of the Champions League, but last time they were in this competition it certainly felt like it was, with Liverpool overcoming the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, before losing in the final to the specialist's Sevilla in a thrilling contest.

The Reds have won this competition three times before, most recently in 2001, and by being favourites to win the whole thing, it could be the perfect route for them to get back into Europe's top-tier tournament.

Here is the run-down on the teams in Group E:

LASK

LASK during Austrian Bundesliga match - (Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA Media via Getty Images)

Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub, commonly known as LASK, are relatively inexperienced in European competitions, with this only being the Austrian side's third appearance in this tournament.

Coming third in the Austrian Bundesliga, LASK beat Zrinjski Mostar in a play-off game to qualify, hoping to improve on their group stage exit last time out.

Their debut campaign back in 2019/20 saw them top their group ahead of the likes of Sporting CP and PSV, before being knocked out to Manchester United in the Round of 16 to an aggregate score of 7-1.

They may not be well-known too many Premier League viewers but if one thing is for sure, the 19,000 fans inside the Raiffeisen Arena with certainly get behind Thomas Sagedar's men and try to make it a hostile place to go.

USG celebrating a goal - (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

More commonly known as USG, the Belgian Pro League side arguably pose the biggest threat to Liverpool on paper, particularly if you watched last season's UEL.

In their debut Europa League campaign, USG topped their group and made it all the way to the Quarter-finals, knocking out Ajax and Union Berlin along the way.

However, the came unstuck against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side, losing 5-2 across the two legs.

Overloads, switches of play and intricate passing is how USG like to play, something that could pose a problem if they manage to beat Liverpool's high press.

An interesting battle to watch out for during this match will be between the Mac Allister brothers, with Alexis Mac Allister's older brother,Kevin, playing in defence for the Belgian side and being tasked with trying to keep his World Cup-winning sibling quiet.

Toulouse

Toulouse celebrating in front of their fans - (Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Finishing 13th in Ligue 1 last year, Toulouse still managed to qualify for this competition after winning the Coup de France for the first time in their history, thrashing Nantes 5-1 in the final.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Toulouse fans in recent years, with the French outfit being relegated in 2019/20 after winning just three matches and being heavily affected financially by COVID-19.

However, almost four years later, Stadium TFC will be hosting European football for the first time since the 2008/09 season - making this a fixture that Liverpool need to navigate professionally.

With odds of over 100/1 to win the competition, there is no pressure whatsoever on their shoulders, with fans likely just happy to see them amongst some of the elites again.

Summary

It would be disrespectful to write teams off so early on but on paper, this looks to be a rather favourable draw for Liverpool.

They have avoided a few of the more experienced sides and their travel time has almost been kept to a minimum, with fatigue now no excuse.

Liverpool are favourites for a reason and it will be interesting to see if Klopp goes 'all out' to win this trophy, with it potentially being their only shot to get back into the Champions League due to the increased competitiveness of the Premier League.

The opening fixtures will take place on September 21st.