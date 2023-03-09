Four things we learnt as Man United bounce back against Real Betis

Erik ten Hag would have demanded a response from his side following their resounding defeat on Sunday, and he certainly got one.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst saw Man United score a comfortable lead to take to Spain for the second leg in a weeks time.

In what was a tightly contested first half, the Red Devil's came out of the blocks for the second period and regained the lead after the break through an Antony screamer that helped them put one foot in the Quarter Finals of the Europa League.

The result will certainly ease any doubts that have recently risen, as Man United will look to quickly forget about the events that occurred at Anfield.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

United show resilience

Fresh off the back of embarrassment against their arch rivals, Man United displayed their resilience to respond quickly against Real Betis.

Heading into the fixture questions were raised as to whether their capitulation was just a blip or whether it was to be the beginning of a rough period of form under Ten Hag, but his player's showed their strength and ensured victory was secured.

A rapid start was exactly what the doctor ordered as Rashford added to his best scoring season. Just six minutes in, the Englishman smashed in his 26th goal of the campaign, familiar face Ayoze Perez then neatly placed his strike into the bottom corner to send the sides level at half time.

Man United must look to push on now and forget about the Liverpool result. Serious progress has been made under Ten Hag, and that must not be overlooked despite their run being brought to a brief halt.

Old Trafford a fortress again

Since coming into the club, Ten Hag had a multitude of issues to get on top of in order to begin his rebuild, but among his impressive feats in his tenure so far, making Old Trafford a feared place to play again is surely close to the top.

Man United have only lost twice at home all season, and are now unbeaten there in their last 21 fixtures.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Betis showed signs of their quality in the first half, whilst nerves were visible among the crowd and team. However in the second half Man United turned on the style and put to rest some noise that surrounded the club.

Betis with mountain to climb

The Spanish side would have fancied their chances following the events that took place on Sunday, but were faced with a resilient United side who put them to the sword.

Even when they went behind, Betis surely would have taken a narrow defeat to take back to Spain for the second leg, but the home side's quality shone through in the end, and now Betis face the tough task of scoring three unanswered goals to take the tie to extra time.

Man United will feel confident heading into the second leg, but will be met by a hostile atmosphere. However, the Red Devil's have enjoyed success against Spanish sides this season in Europe, having already beat Real Sociedad in the group stage and Barcelona in the Round of 32.

United stars respond on the pitch

After the leaders in the United dressing room received harsh, but perhaps merited criticism after their capitulation at Anfield, the stars for Man United certainly responded in style after such a short turnaround.

Both Fernandes and Rashford got on the scoresheet, whilst Casemiro put in a much improved display as well as centre halves Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ten Hag, rather surprisingly named an unchanged line-up from their defeat to Liverpool, but surely wanted to see an immediate reaction from his team, and unlike on Sunday, his leaders stepped up.

The Carabao Cup winners must look to the next game now, whilst the disappearing act that was put on by his senior players at Liverpool must not happen again, not only this season, but for the foreseeable future.