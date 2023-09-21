Legia Warsaw 3-2 Aston Villa: Rollercoaster tie goes against Villa despite equalising twice

Aston Villa's return to European action did not go to plan as they fell to a 3-2 defeat away at Legia Warsaw.

Villa managed to come from behind to level twice in their Europa Conference League fixture but could not do it a third time when they fell behind again.

A rollercoaster first half saw Wszolek put Legia ahead after three minutes before Jhon Duran equalised two minutes later. Ernest Muci then put Legia ahead again before Lucas Digne equalised before half time. But Muci's second goal was a step too far for Villa as they could not equalise again.

It is only the first of six group games for Villa but it certainly proved they will not have everything their own way and they will certainly need to improve for the next few fixtures.

Story of the Match

Legia Warsaw made two changes to the team that played in their last league. The biggest change was with former Spurs player Tomas Pekhart, the club's leading scorer this season, who dropped to the bench for Marc Gual.

Unai Emery made five changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend for the club's first proper European fixture in 13 years. Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey, Clement Lenglet, Callum Chambers and Jhon Duran came into the side. They replaced Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz.

If there were any nerves from anyone associated with The Villans at their first proper European fixture in more than a decade, these would have been exacerbated when a lightning start from the hosts saw them take the lead inside three minutes. Legia got the ball down the left and the cross was whipped in and Pawel Wszolek ghosted in past Lucas Digne to fire home and make it 1-0.

However, the home side's lead did not last long as Villa were level just three minutes later. A thundering shot from outside of the box from Nicolo Zaniolo crashed into the crossbar and Jhon Duran was there to head home the rebound and level the game.

The equaliser got the English side back into the game but it did not settle them down and they were under the cosh for large periods of the first half.

Midway through the first half Villa were behind again after Legia scored an almost carbon copy of their first goal except this time it came from the left. Goalscorer Wszolek turned provider and Ernest Muci was there to bury the shot and make it 2-1 with Digne struggling again.

Things could have got worse for Villa a few minutes later when their defence was carved open by a run through the middle but the penalty shout was turned down by the referee.

Despite his defensive frailties, Lucas Digne made up for it seven minutes before half time when the cross from the right made it all the way over to him and he rifled the ball into the top corner to once again level the game.

The second Villa equaliser led to a real end-to-end finish to the first half and Villa could have gone ahead but Duran was denied by Kacper Tobiaz and Bailey's curling shot went wide.

The second half had a more sedate feel to it and did not match up to the end-to-end nature of the first half. However, it looked like it could do when Legia Warsaw went 3-2 up five minutes into the second half. Muci got his second goal of the game with an effort that Martinez got his hand to but could not keep out.

The early goal did not lead to the frenzy of the first half though as the home side kept much better control of the game and could have even gone further ahead. In fact, they could have gone further ahead when a swerving long-range shot from Slisz was palmed out by Martinez and the loose ball was picked up by Gual who could not quite turn the ball home.

Having made five changes to the starting eleven, Unai Emery made five subs to bring on some of his first-choice players to try and change the game. Moussa Diaby, Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins all came on to try and rescue the game for The Villans but there was no instant uplift in performance from the West Midlands side.

With time ticking down a big chance fell to young Jacob Ramsey in the box as the ball fell to him but with the goal at his mercy he dragged the shot wide of the post. Just after, Diaby was played through but the keeper came out well and smothered the shot before Tielemans fired into the side netting with the final kick of the ball.

Even deep in injury time Villa had chances with Douglas Luiz firing over the bar but having equalised twice they could not find the third.

Villa's Conference League campaign is far from over but there will be a lot for Unai Emery to ponder if they are to make it a successful campaign or even just get out of the group.

Player of the Match - Ernest Muci

The Legia Warsaw front three caused issues for Aston Villa right from the first whistle and proved Villa would not have the group all their own way. Much deserved his two goals and they came at important times to allow his side to take control of the group.