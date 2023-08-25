Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Head coach Gerardo Seoane of Borussia Moenchengladbach their 4-4 draw away to FC Ausburg last weekend. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The first North Rhine-Westphalia derby of the season has arrived as two clubs separated by just 26 miles go head-to-head at Borussia-Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Gerardo Seoane will experience life in the home dugout for the first time.

He faces his former side in the 83rd Derby between the two teams since their first in 1979.

The Swiss manager was in charge of Bayer 04 Leverkusen for over 50 games between 2021 and 2022.

There have been 16 goals in the last four Derby's, so an "intense and emotional game" – as Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso described it – is exactly what you should expect.

Since the sides first Bundesliga clash, Leverkusen have got the better of the Foals, leading the series with 33 wins, 27 draws and 22 defeats.

Die Werkself opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig at their home ground, the BayArena.

Gladbach drew 4-4 away from home to FC Augsburg, meaning the two games contributed 13 of the total 34 goals scored in the opening Bundesliga weekend.

This fixture means a lot for both sets of fan bases but at least we know goals will not be one thing that it will struggle to produce come 5:30pm tomorrow evening.

Leverkusen fans will be confident heading into this game.

They will feel, just as Augsburg did, they can take advantage of Gladbach's weak defence with youngsters Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz already scoring their first goals of the season.

Wirtz celebrates with Frimpong after scoring Leverkusen's third goal against Leipzig. (Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

As for Gladbach, well they know they can score goals but we know that they can concede just as many.

Augsburg finished 15th in the Bundesliga last season, therefore, defensive structure and keeping compact will certainly be at the forefront of Seoane's tactics heading into this game.

Gladbach must use their attacking threat of new signings Tomas Cvancara - who has already scored 8 goals for his club since signing at the start of July - and Franck Honorat to their advantage.

"It will definitely be a special game emotionally because it's the first home game in front of our fans." Seoane said in Thursday's press conference.

"I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and I'm excited to see how my team will perform after a good training week" he added.

Team News

Seoane has confirmed that long-term absentees Christoph Kramer and Manu Kone are still out with injuries.

Kramer continues a theme of being involved with the two north-west clubs.

He joined Leverkusen when he was eight years old and his breakthrough season came between 2013 and 2015 during a two-year loan spell at Monchengladbach.

He made the permanent switch to Gladbach in 2016 and has made over 200 appearances for the club.

Kramer has been out injured with a ruptured intraarticular ligament initiation in his knee but is expected to return soon.

As for Kone. Well, the 22-year-old was very impressive in the Bundesliga last season and more recently in the U21 European Championship.

He came off injured the 19th minute in France's 4-1 win over Switzerland in the group stages.

Although linked with a move away in the summer to some of Europe's biggest clubs, Kone will play a key role for Gladbach this season and will be a massive miss until he is back to full fitness.

Seoane also confirmed centre back Maximilian Wober picked up a knock in training yesterday. The Austrian is on loan from Leeds United but will still be involved in tomorrow's Derby.

20-year-old, Luca Netz has been training individually this week and there are question marks over his involvement tomorrow.

Lukas Ullrich, Fabio Chiarodia, Wober and Joseph Scally are all suitable replacements if Netz cannot make full fitness by tomorrow evening.

Nico Elvedi, Hannes Wolf and Stefan Lainer are all long-term absentees.

Alonso has said that new signing Josip Stanisic "trained well" and that the defender will be involved at Borussia-Park tomorrow.

The 23-year-old who is being loaned from Bayern Munich scored against Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale and Liverpool FC during pre-season.

The Croatia international "has the game intelligence for different positions and can be positioned flexibly", Alonso said in a press conference today.

Patrik Schick and Sardar Azmoun remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Amine Adli and Piero Hincapie continue their suspension following red cards.

Likely Lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach (4-2-3-1)

Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Wober, Chiarodia; Weigl, Neuhaus; Honorat, Plea, N'Goumou; Cvancara.

Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface.

Key Players

Borussia Monchengladbach - Tomas Cvancara

Cvancara scored a brace against Augsburg last weekend. His second coming in the 97th minute from the penalty spot to secure a point for his side.

Tomas Cvancara celebrates following his equaliser against Augsburg. (Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old, from the Czech Republic, signed for Gladbach in July for a fee just short of 10 million Euros.

He scored 12 goals in 24 appearances for Sparta Praha in the 1. Liga before being snapped up by Gladbach.

Seoane's side will be hopeful that Cvancara has his shooting boots on tomorrow evening as conceding to Leverkusen's fierce attack is almost inevitable.

Hofmann is the last example of someone who has represented both parties in this preview and definitely the most significant.

Hofmann during Leverkusen's game against RB Leipzig. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

He had an excellent first game in black and red, playing 89 minutes as an attacking midfielder and registering an assist for Jonathan Tah's second goal against Leipzig.

Just three months ago, Hofmann scored and assisted in Gladbach's final Bundesliga game of the season against Augsburg. Now, he faces them for Leverkusen.

Hofmann had been a Gladbach player since 2016, captaining the side on numerous occasions.

Last season, he proved his worth scoring 12 times and registering nine assists in 30 Bundesliga starts at 31-years-old.

Now as he travels back to a stadium he is so familiar with, Hofmann will look take all three points back to his new home in Leverkusen.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at 17:30 BST, 16:30 UTC.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on Sky Sports Football, Sky Go UK, Now TV UK and the OneFootball app.