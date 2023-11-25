FC Union Berlin 1-1 FC Augsburg: Walking in a Winter Volland as Union leave it late

Union Berlin left it late to salvage a draw at home to in-form Augsburg.

Ermedin Demirovic opened the scoring in the first-half from the spot and it looked like it would be enough for victory after Robin Knoche missed a penalty but the hosts huffed and puffed, eventually breaking through Dahmen's defences with an 88th-minute equaliser.

Story of the match

After five extraordinary years, Union Berlin began a new era without Urs Fischer.

Union had risen from the lower leagues of German football to the Champions League but after 14 consecutive winless games, Fischer finally bid farewell to Köpenick.

In came Marco Grote, the former under 19s Coach at Union to take charge of his first Bundesliga game.

It made for quite the occasion.

As Nina Hagen’s anthem faded away, all corners of the Alte Forsterei showed their appreciation for Urs Fischer.

Whilst the fans shared their memories and gratitude off the pitch, there was no space for reminiscing on the pitch.

Grote made five changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen two weeks ago.

Out came Leeds United loanee, Brendan Aaronson, Sheraldo Becker, Leonardo Bonnuci, Josip Juranovic and Alex Kral. In came Robin Gosens, Kevin Holland, Kevin Behrens, Christopher Trimmel and Robin Knocke into a familiar 3-5-2 formation for the hosts.

There was also a welcome return to the bench for Andras Schafer after an extensive period on the sidelines with injury.

Augsburg have had their own problems to deal with.

Whilst the Bavarians are one of the in-form sides in Bundesliga, it has come at a cost with no less than seven injuries to key players.

Jess Thorup was forced into another two changes today as Arne Engels and Iago Amaral Borduchi came into a 3-5-2 formation.

However, it was the out-of-form Union Berlin who made the fastest start.

In the third minute, Union won a free-kick thirty yards out that found Robin Knoche but his header was saved by a well-positioned Finn Dahmen.

In the 10th minute, Behrens was through on goal but his tame side footed effort was deflected away by the on-rushing Dahmen.

A Handball by Diogo Leite in the 13th minute gifted Augsburg their first chance with a free-kick 22 yards out. However, Niklas Dorsch sent it high and wide.

Two minutes later, Union were back on the attack.

A gorgeous curling ball from Christopher Trimmel on the halfway line found an advancing Robin Gosens but he couldn’t keep his header down as it sailed over the bar from 12 yards.

In the 35th minute, Augsburg had their best chance of the half so far as an Engel’s corner fell to Mads Pedersen six yards out.

The Augsburger rushed and snatched at the effort, giving Ronnow a chance to come across his line and tip the bouncing ball over the bar.

It was a brief respite for Union.

Three minutes later and Augsburg were ahead.

Robin Gosens flew into a 50/50 on the edge of the box and gave away a penalty.

After deliberation with VAR, the Referee confirmed his decision and Ermedin Demirovic cooly sent Frederik Ronnow the wrong way for his seventh goals of the season.

Augsburg nearly doubled their lead a few minutes later but Tietz was unable to find the target with a header from eight yards.

There was time for one more chance in added time for Union.

A cross from the right found its way to Fofana at the back-post but Dahmen was out quickly to deflect the shot wide for a corner.

And that was that for the first half. Union opened their new era without Urs Fischer as they ended the last, behind.

Second half

Like the first half, Union Berlin came out flying and should have equalised inside the opening ten minutes.

Trimmel was fouled in the box and after another VAR intervention, the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Robin Knoche stepped up but never looked confident.

His soft effort low to Dahmen’s right was comfortably tipped wide.

In the 60th minute, Union went close again. This time Fofana’s effort was saved from 6 yards.

Dahmen had never kept a clean sheet for Augsburg before today but looked impenetrable.

Three minutes later, Dahmen’s defences were finally breached.

The stadium erupted as Robin Gosen’s heads the ball into the top corner only to see the linesman flag for offside.

After that, Augsburg grew into the game.

In the 70th minute, the ball fell kindly for Pedersen on the edge of the box, but the wing-back sliced the chance wide.

The final 20 minutes were all Union as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Substitutes, Jerome Rousillon and Andras Schafer fired crosses into the Augsburg box but Union could not find a way through.

That was until Kevin Volland stepped up.

In the 88th minute, Union fired a free-kick from halfway into the Augsburg box and after a scramble it fell to Volland, 12 yards out.

Union nearly won it in added time!

Substitute, Benedict Hollerbach picked up a through ball and inside the box cut the ball back to the onrushing Union forwards but efforts by Rousillon and the rebound were deflected wide.

It proved to be the final chance of the match as both sides were forced to share the spoils of an enthralling match, stretching Union’s winless run to 15 as Augsburg extended their unbeaten run to five.



Player of the match: Finn Dahmen

Since his move from Mainz 05 in the summer, Dahmen has been ever-present in the Augsburg goal.

He has been formidable as the Bavarians have risen up the Bundesliga ranks to eight but a clean sheet has remained elusive for the 25-year-old German.

Today, Dahmen more than deserved the accolade although it slipped from his grasp late on.

With five saves, including a penalty, Dahmen pulled off one of the best performances of his career to extend Union Berlin’s winless run to 15.

For the hosts, they remain firmly fixed to the bottom of the Bundesliga and with trips to Braga in the Champions League, followed by heading south to Bayern Munich, the dark clouds over Köpenick are unlikely to lift any time soon.