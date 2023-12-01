Bayern Munich vs 1 . FC Union Berlin: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29: Dayot Upamecano, Harry Kane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München thank their fans after the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and F.C. Copenhagen at Allianz Arena on November 29, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich continued their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen last Friday, claiming a 1-0 win away at Köln.

Harry Kane claimed his 18th goal in 12 Bundesliga games, a record-best start in German football history.

Thomas Tuchel's side backed up this result on Wednesday evening by safely qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

A 0-0 draw against Copenhagen was enough for Bayern, extending their unbeaten run in the group stage to 39.

It was a rare scoreless game at the Allianz, considering they have scored in 63 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Die Bayern (The Bavarians) have not tasted defeat since their 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig in August.

Despite their impressive form, they still sit two points behind first-place Leverkusen, who have begun the Bundesliga season at a record pace.

This Saturday, they host an Union Berlin side whose form can best be described as a team that has fallen hard and is struggling to get up.

Die Eisernen (The Iron Ones) are in the midst of a 16-game winless run in all competitions.

Their poor performances led to the departure of long-term and beloved coach Urs Fischer after five and a half years at the helm.

Marco Grote was brought in to take temporary charge and guided Union to a 1-1 draw at home to FC Augsburg.

The point gained was their first Bundesliga point in 11 games, and the goal from Kevin Volland was their first in six.

The result lifted them off the bottom of the table, now one point ahead of Köln.

Nenad Bjelica has since been hired as the new permanent boss and navigated a 1-1 draw in the Champions League away to SC Braga on Wednesday.

The result received mixed reactions from Union fans, most frustrated that they did not claim all three points.

Braga played with ten men for over 60 minutes and were 1-0 down at halftime, but Bjelica's side failed to take advantage.

The Croatian faces a baptism of fire for his first league game in charge, Bayern away being adjudged as one of the toughest matches in Germany.

Union have never won in the Allianz Arena, losing three of their four visits.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern are without centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, out with a knee problem.

Youngster Tarek Buchmann is also out with a thigh injury.

Tuchel navigated last Friday's match without making a substitution and took Wednesday's game as an opportunity to rest players.

Expect them back to their full strength 4-2-3-1 here.

Union Berlin

The visitors will be without influential forward Sheraldo Becker. Last season's top scorer is yet to recover from a knock.

Centre-back Danilho Doekhi is suffering from a muscular problem and is unavailable.

Bjelica looks to have moved away from Fischer's trademark wingback system, opting for a 4-1-4-1 formation against Braga.

It is likely to be similar against Bayern.

Likely Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Neuer (c); Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Kane

Union Berlin

Rønnow; Juranović, Knoche, Leite, Roussillon; Khedira (c); Volland, Laïdouni, Haberer, Gosens; Behrens

Key Players

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29: Harry Kane of FC Bayern München looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and F.C. Copenhagen at Allianz Arena on November 29, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

The striker adapted to life in Germany immediately following his move from Tottenham in the summer.

With 22 goals in 18 games in all competitions, there seems to be no stopping the Englishman.

You would be foolish to bet against Kane continuing this hot streak as he desperately searches for a first piece of silverware.

Union Berlin

Robin Gosens

Union Berlin's German defender #06 Robin Gosens (R) celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group C football match between SC Braga and FC Union Berlin at the Municipal stadium of Braga on November 29, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The German international was freed from his defensive duties by Bjelica on Wednesday and reaped the benefits.

He scored his first goal in eight games, taking his tally to five for the season.

Despite his new-found attacking responsibilities for Die Eisernen, Gosens did struggle to maintain his threat to the Braga defence and will have his work cut out against Bayern.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday afternoon clash is being played at The Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.