1. FC Union Berlin 0-3 VfB Stuttgart: More misery for Die Eisernen as they succumb to their eighth defeat in a row.

VfB Stuttgart continued their fantastic start to the Bundesliga season with a dominant 3-0 win away at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Goals from the red-hot Serhou Guirassy, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, and Deniz Undav secured three points for the visitors, who made it seven wins in eight.

The result pushed them up to the dizzying heights of second in the table, A stark contrast to their 16th-place finish last season.

It is Union Berlin's eighth defeat in a row in all competitions. The miserable run has left Die Eisernen down in 14th.

Despite the joy gained from the three points, VfB did lose star striker Guirassy soon after he put them 1-0 up. The Guinean was substituted after 30 minutes with a presumed injury.

The Union fans remained in their usual high spirits as the Stadion An der Alten Försterei remained in full voice for the 90-plus minutes.

They welcome SSC Napoli to the Olympiastadion on Tuesday for their fourth UEFA Champions League tie.

Urs Fischer faces a massive job to help his side discover any confidence between now and then.

Story of the Match

The Alten Försterei had its usual intimidating atmosphere, with the constant noise from the Union faithful at its typical best.

Neither the hosts nor Stuttgart produced anything threatening in the opening ten minutes, but the visitors and their star striker only need one chance.

VfB made the breakthrough in the 16th minute. A pinpoint accurate cross from Anthony Rouault found the grateful head of Guirassy, who headed past Frederik Rønnow.

It meant the Gambian international continued his ridiculous scoring form, grabbing his 14th goal in eight games.

This would be Guirassy's only contribution of the day.

The striker left the field in the 30th minute, presumably due to injury. Deniz Undav replaced him.

Chances were few and far between, but the mood became feisty.

A coming together between Janik Haberer and Rouault saw both handed a yellow card.

The first 45 lacked any flow to it. VfB enjoyed 62% possession but were in no hurry to expose themselves to a counterattack.

Union did have a go, but an attempt from Lucas Tousart didn't find the target.

Urs Fischer's side struggled to get a foothold in the first half.

The free-flowing passing that was a constant feature last season was nowhere to be seen.

Their confidence on the pitch was apt for a team who have lost their last seven.

The hosts rolled the dice at halftime with a triple change.

David Datro Fofana replaced Kevin Volland up front, Sheraldo Becker took Haberer's place behind the strikers, and Alex Král came on for Tousart.

The changes almost had an immediate effect as Becker broke down the right and pumped the ball into the box.

Kevin Behrens challenged goalkeeper Alexander Nübel for the ball but ultimately fouled him.

The striker picked up a yellow card in the process.

The right-hand side became Union's favoured route in behind in the second half. Christopher Trimmel found himself in some space on that flank, but Nübel intercepted his cut back before it could reach Behrens.

Stuttgart remained the only side to test the keeper, Jamie Leweling forcing a decent save from Rønnow to keep it at 1-0.

The former Eisernen looked to be the visitor's most dangerous threat to find a second goal.

The returning Raini Khedira lasted until the 67th-minute mark before being replaced by Aïssa Laïdouni. The Austrian did not have the desired effect that Union had missed in his absence.

VfB made a double change soon after, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa and Hiroki Ito replacing Leweling and Chris Führich.

Fofana should have levelled for Die Eisernen in the 79th minute. The Chelsea loanee was found by a great cross from Becker on the break. But he could only fire over the bar.

The hosts were immediately punished by substitute Silas, who finished off a Stuttgart counterattack.

Union's push for an equaliser left them short at the back, allowing the striker too much space to make it 2-0.

The goal prompted the home fans to break into "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life", a song the Die Eisernen have heard too often this season.

Undav compiled the misery at the Alten Försterei as he finished a free header to make it 3-0.

Ito crossed the ball in from the left-hand side, and the Brighton loanee found himself unmarked six yards out, allowing him an easy header to score.

The full-time whistle blew to hand VfB their first-ever win against Union and continue their strong start to the season.

Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart at An der Alten Foersterei on October 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Key Player

Anthony Rouault

The right-back was the main driving force for VfB today with a great cross, setting up Guirassy's opener.

He was also solid defensively, especially in the first half, limiting Union's chances.