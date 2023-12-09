4 Things We Learnt From SC Freiburg's Win Over VfL Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Christian Streich, Head Coach of Sport-Club Freiburg, embraces his player Junior Adamu following the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena on December 09, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

Freiburg claimed back-to-back 1-0 wins as they saw off a wasteful Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

Michael Gregoritsch grabbed the winning goal again, taking his tally to five goals in his last three games.

Wolfsburg were left to rue some appalling misses in the first half, most notably from Lovro Majer, who skied a shot from point-blank range in the 24th minute.

The result leaves Freiburg eighth in the Bundesliga, two points off the European places.

Despite the defeat, The company club remain 11th in the table, seven points clear of relegation.

Clean Sheets Flatter Freiburg

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Mattias Svanberg of VfL Wolfsburg takes a free kick during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena on December 09, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

Freiburg have kept three clean sheets in their last three games in all competitions.

But, they could, and probably should, have been 3-0 down after 20 minutes against Wolfsburg.

The hosts hit the bar after just four minutes, with Mattias Svanberg producing a well-struck shot.

Minutes later, Yannick Gerhardt fired straight at Noah Atubolu when it looked easier to score.

Their best chance fell to Majer, who received the ball from the left-hand side, unmarked on the penalty spot, and shot wildly over the bar instead of putting it in the back of the net.

If it weren't for the poor finishing from the hosts, the game could have been done by halftime.

Neither side had great chances in the second half, with the visitors' goal being their only one on target.

It is the second game in a row that Freiburg's opponents have failed to finish their chances.

Mainz had five shots on target against the Breisgau-Brazilians last weekend but could not beat Atubolu.

Wolfsburg Looking Over Their Shoulders

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Yannick Gerhardt of VfL Wolfsburg reacts during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena on December 09, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

Die Wölfe are on a barren run of one win in their last eight Bundesliga games.

With only five wins in 14 games, they are experiencing their worst start to a campaign since 2018, when they required a relegation playoff win to survive.

If not for the poor starts from several other sides this season, they would be in danger of relegation.

Now, teams below them are beginning to pick up points and close the gap.

Union Berlin, Heidenheim, and Werder Bremen claimed three points this weekend, closing the gap on Niko Kovač's side.

They travel to struggling Darmstadt next weekend, which could prove a crucial game if they want to avoid joining the fight at the bottom.

A trip to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich awaits for their final game of the Hinrunde. Wolfsburg have lost all of their previous five visits.

Gregoritsch on Fire

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Michael Gregoritsch of Sport-Club Freiburg (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena on December 09, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

Michael Gregoritsch got off to a slow start this season, not scoring in any of his first 15 games.

But he's turned his form around in the last nine days, grabbing five goals in three games.

He kickstarted his hot streak with a first-half hat trick against Olympiacos in the Europa League before grabbing the winner in the 1-0 against Mainz.

Towering above the Wolfsburg defenders to head home from a well-worked corner, the striker claimed another winner for his side this weekend.

The Austrian's form comes at a crucial time for Freiburg, as they travel to West Ham on Thursday for a Europa League group decider.

If he can continue getting into the areas he has been in recent games and receives the service he has been, he will be vital in the Breisgau-Brazilians' search for three points.

Time Running Out for Niko Kovač

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Niko Kovac, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg, gestures during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena on December 09, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

In November 2019, Bayern Munich lost 5-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

A result that cost Niko Kovač his job as their manager.

Ironically, this weekend, Bayern lost 5-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt, and Niko Kovač could again be out of a job, this time for different reasons.

His Wolfsburg side are in danger of joining the relegation fight if they don't start picking up points, and Kovač doesn't look like the man to make that happen.

Their performance against Freiburg was far from what they produced in the same fixture last season.

Six goals to nil compared to this 1-0 defeat shows how far the company club have regressed.

Their performances this campaign fall well short of the club's expectations.

Despite this, he still has the backing of sporting CEO Marcel Schäfer.

"I stand by my [previous] statements. We're going through a brutally difficult phase. I don't want to paint too rosy a picture, but I have the feeling that we'll get through it together."

However, if they don't pick up three points away at Darmstadt next week, that feeling could change.

Looking Ahead

After their trip to the London Stadium for their Europa League tie against West Ham on Thursday, Freiburg welcome Köln to the Europa-Park Stadion for their penultimate Bundesliga game of the Hindrunde.

As for Wolfsburg, they play again next Saturday in the Bundesliga, travelling to the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor to face Darmstadt.