Thanks to a Mitchell Weiser goal, Werder Bremen edged out a one-nil win away against Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

This marked Werder Bremen's first win over Bayern in sixteen years and Bayern Munich's only loss at home in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Werder Bremen are now unbeaten in their last five league matches this campaign and have kept their fourth clean sheet so far against Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Bayern have lost twice in the last five games and are now seven points off Bayer Leverkusen in first place.

Not the highest-scoring side, Bremen have had to rely on many narrow victories this season.



Experienced player Niklas Stark helped keep Bremen's defence sturdy and stable in order to avoid a Bayern goal being conceded.

With 1.5 expected goals (xG), Bayern were very unfortunate not to score however Bremen's defensive solidarity helped against this.

Bayern Munich Have A Massive Challenge Ahead Of Them

With Bayer Leverkusen winning in the last minute against RB Leipzig, Bayern have to dig deep to win the Bundesliga this season.

Despite having a game in hand against Union Berlin, being seven points off Bayer Leverkusen is not what Bayern Munich would have imagined ahead of this year.

In recent years (barring a weakened challenge from Dortmund last season), Bayern Munich have never really had a consistent challenger throughout a Bundesliga season.

Worryingly, Bayer Leverkusen have a real prospect of going the season unbeaten and Xabi Alonso's side look to be a threat not only in the Bundesliga but also in Europe.

Werder Bremen Should Be Safe From Relegation

With teams like Darmstadt and Köln looking weak this season, Werder Bremen seem to be somewhat comfortably safe this season barring a huge collapse in the Rückrunde.

Currently sitting on twenty points, Bremen are nine points from relegation and with nine from the last fifteen points they look to be a mainstay in the Bundesliga for the coming seasons.

Players like Niklas Stark and Jiři Pavlenka will help the club to steer clear of relegation as their quality and experience in the game means they are mainstays in the dressing room.

Last season, thirty-four points was enough for Augsburg to stay in the Bundesliga and in this case Bremen only need around two to three more wins to stay in the league next season.

If Harry Kane Doesn't Play Well, Bayern Struggle To Win

Harry Kane really struggled against Werder Bremen last weekend and wasn't helped by the players behind him.

Both losses this season for Bayern Munich have come in games where Kane hasn't scored - just showing the impact he has.

With twenty-two goals this campaign, Kane has been excellent for Bayern but, like Manchester City, Bayern Munich need to find a way to play well without input from their striker.

Not only succeeding in-front of goal, Harry Kane has also provided five assists this campaign and his build-up play is key to Bayern's success.

Werder Bremen Don't Need To Just Rely On Marvin Duksch

Following Niklas Füllkrug's departure late into the summer transfer window, Werder Bremen looked like they would really struggle to find goals.

In Marvin Duksch, who gained his first Germany cap in October, Bremen have a talented and high-scoring alternative to Füllkrug.

Despite not contributing towards the scoreline against Bayern as he missed the game, Duksch was still able to watch his side gain a victory thanks to a Mitchell Weiser goal.

Eleven goal contributions including seven goals show that Duksch has every chance to become a Werder Bremen legend in the coming years.

With sixteen goals in the 2022-23 season, Niklas Füllkrug became the Bundesliga's top scorer and Marvin Duksch will look to break this record by the summer.