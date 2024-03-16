Goals from Yorbe Vertessen and Brenden Aaronson secure a vital victory as a Mitchell Weiser header proves to be a consolation for Werder Bremen.

Story of the match

Union Berlin welcomed mid-table Werder Bremen looking to move ten points clear of FC Köln in 16th and secure their Bundesliga place for next season.

The hosts were winless in three games coming into today and Union Head coach, Nenad Bjelica made three changes to the starting line-up that lost 2-0 to Stuttgart last week.

Leeds United loanee, Brendan Aaronson, Mikel Kaufmann and Lucas Tousart replaced Andras Schafer (suspended), Josip Juranovic and Kevin Volland.

Werder Bremen had also lost the previous two games and Ole Werner made three changes to the visitors as Olivier demand, Milos Veljkovic and Nick Woltemade came in for Nicklas Stark (ankle), Schmid (suspended) and Felix Agu.

With the sun threatening to break through overcast conditions, fans filled the Stadion An der Alten Försterei full of expectation but they had to remain patient.

The first big chance fell to Mikel Kauffman in the fifth minute but the Union forward rushed his shot when an overlap was available.

The next opening fell to Werder Bremen’s Woltemade but his effort from 15 yards was deflected wide for a corner.

It was a first half of few chances.

It was perhaps best summed up by Marvin Ducksch skying a first-time effort from 25 yards into the forest behind the Waldseite.

There was a brief chance for Union in the 42nd minute but an Aaronson cross into the six-yard box was cut out with a desperate interception that fell into the hands of Michael Zetterer.

Aaronson created another opportunity two minutes later.

An Union corner was cleared to the American on the edge of the box and a composed volley on the edge of the box was brilliantly tipped wide by Zetterer.

It was the final action in an otherwise uneventful half of football.

Second half

The second half was a stark contrast to the first with both sides flying out of the traps.

Aaronson sparked the opening goal with a determined run down the left that freed up Yorbe Vertessen to fire past Zetterer in the 50th minute.

Two minutes later, a smart one-two between Vertessen and Aaronson saw the young American slide in only his second league goal for Union this season.

Ten minutes later, Bremen were on the scoresheet as Mitchell Weiser rose highest from a corner to head past Rönnow.

The game moved end-to-end and Lucas Tousart had a wonderful opportunity to soon extend Union’s lead but wasted a one-on-one opportunity as Zetterer stood tool and deflected the ball wide.

There were further chances for Union substitutes, Benedict Hollerbach, Aissa Laidouni and Kevin Volland whilst Bremen pushed hard in the eight minutes of added time for an equaliser but the scoreline finished 2-1.

The result moved Union within two points of Bremen in tenth and nine points clear of Bundesliga relegation with eight games remaining.

The victory all but sealed their place for next season.

Player of the match: Brenden Aaronson

After a tough season with inconsistent appearances and performances at Union, Aaronson was dropped from the USA men’s team for the first time in his career and had something to prove.

Today he proved why Leeds United paid £25 million.

Aaronson has been criticised for his lack of end product but his assist for the first and his emphatic finish for the second proved otherwise.