Four things we learnt from PSG's 2-3 home loss to Barcelona

For all the critics around Barcelona's poor league campaign, they are the side who currently have one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

A brace from Raphinha and winner from Andreas Christensen projected Xavi's men to victory.

PSG struggled to gain control in the first half with wasteful possession and a lack of involvement from Kylian Mbappe, who was anything but a shadow of himself.

Tactical tweaks in the second half however, saw Enrique's side pull into the lead as two quick-fire goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha saw Barcelona suddenly on the back foot despite looking the better side.

The highlight from such a tasty encounter came from a moment of magic produced by Pedri. The Spaniard played a lovely ball through to Raphinha who coolly netted his second to equalise. The wonderkid had spent 38 days out with injury prior to this clash, but it only took a minute on the pitch before the playmaker took control of proceedings.

The winner didn't come long after. Although it certainly came from an unlikely source in Andreas Christensen, who scored just seconds after coming on. A free header from a corner which saw PSG's lack of marking and defensive organisation come into play again.

PSG have it all to do in the second leg away from home if they are to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Here are four things we learnt from the five-goal thriller.

Raphinha star of the show as he outshines Kylian Mbappe

For all the quality and hype amongst the wealth of talent on both sides, it was Raphinha who made headlines last night.

The winger who predominantly plays off the right-wing was deployed out on the left with Lamine Yamal taking his spot on the right flank.

However that didn't stop the Brazilian from performing on the big stage. Let alone his brace, the pace and power shown throughout the match was pivotal for Xavi's side. Raphinha was drifting into midfield at times, turning defence into attack.

His second goal arguably deserves more plaudits considering the technique used first time to finish off Pedri's exquisite pass.

It was a performance Leeds fans will certainly be proud of. Those who witnessed a chunk of his performances under Marcelo Bielsa certainly won't be surprised that he was star of the show last night amongst many other talents.

Does he get the recognition he really deserves?

Xavi's in-game management changed the game

For all the talk surrounding his long-term future at the club, it was Xavi's in-game management and substitutions which allowed Barcelona to gain a strong foothold of the first leg.

That's not to say they didn't start the tie well. The rhythm and compactness that last season's La Liga winners displayed was on show again, thanks to Frenkie De Jong and Pau Cubarsi who were dictating the flow of the game.

However, the second half saw a rejuvenated PSG side who looked nothing alike of their display in the first. From a slow, sloppy and lethargic side to one playing with sharpness and tempo.

It led to two goals from the French side and that was the time where Barcelona fans will have been looking at their manager to make a difference - whether it be through personnel or positional tweaks.

Raphinha’s off-ball threat is very good. He got into so many dangerous shooting areas. Credit to Xavi for maximising it by dropping Lewandowksi deeper. Because Luis Enrique did the exact opposite with Mbappé by using him as a touchline winger, he rarely got into shooting areas. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 10, 2024

Joao Felix, Pedri and Andreas Christensen were amongst those brought on and all three made a relative impact and flipped the game state.

Credit where due to a manager who many deem to not be at the level required for a supposed elite European side. Although what can't be argued is his tactical changes which won Barcelona the game.

Away from home at one of the most difficult stadiums in the world, not many can do that.

Kylian Mbappe has to produce better performances

One fascinating talking point from last night's first leg was that considering the calibre of player in Kylian Mbappe, he produced not one key moment of note.

Football fans worldwide have got used to seeing the Frenchman take centre stage in the big games, but Jules Kounde will certainly have expected a much tougher test from his international teammate.

Mbappe recorded 44 touches, with one of them which resulted in a shot off target. Only nine touches in the opposition box which is staggering considering the level of expectation placed on a world-class attacker who should be at the forefront of PSG's attacks.

Regardless of whether his mind is at Real Madrid, many will say he has to do better considering how much the 25 year old earns. Let alone everything the club have invested in the Frenchman over the years.

PSG leave themselves with a lot to do ahead of second leg

Luis Enrique will be the first one to admit that the French side have it all to do in the second half at Camp Nou next week.

For Barcelona to only record three less shots highlights the lack of control PSG had in the first-leg last night. Needless giveaways of possession was the theme throughout.

It wouldn't be silly to suggest that the second leg will only be more difficult, away from home. Hence the need for PSG to play with more directness and 'umph' in their play.

Pressure continues to build on Luis Enrique, who saw his side get thumped 4-1 at Newcastle earlier this season. The essential need for him to get the system right will only increase, or he will soon be forced to walk away from the club.