PSG vs FC Barcelona: UEFA Champions League Preview, Quarter Final 1st Leg, 2024

When you think PSG and Barcelona, your mind will always cast back to that incredible two-legged tie in 2017 that saw the Catalan giants reach the quarter-finals after a 6-5 win on aggregate despite falling to a 4-0 defeat in the first leg. Barcelona make the same trip to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, hoping to leave themselves with just a bit less to do than what was required to progress six years ago.

The man in the dugout for Barçelona that night was current PSG manager; Luis Enrique. It will be the first chance for Enrique to face off against his old side, having taken the reigns as Spain manager in the very same year of that famous win at Camp Nou.

The Champions League trophy has seemed to be the only thing to elude the Parisians since their takeover, having failed to go any further than the quarter-final stage for the last three seasons.

With Xavi having already announced his departure at the end of the season; the former Barça captain will be desperate to bring the trophy famously labelled ‘Big Ears’ back to Catalonia for the first time since his playing days in 2015 - when they won it under the guise of Enrique.

Team News

Achraf Hakimi will miss the first leg, serving a suspension after picking up three yellow cards throughout PSG’s eight Champions League matches.

Moreover, Nordi Mukiele had to be taken off during the early stages of Saturday’s match at home to Clermont Foot, due to a head collusion and possible concussion. The full-back will face a late fitness test ahead of the quarter-final.

﻿Warren Zaire-Emery could come into the side as a makeshift right-back if Mukiele is not deemed ready.

Barcelona do not have any fresh injury concerns going into the match. Long-term absentees Pablo Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined and are not expected to return before the end of the season.

João Cancelo should continue at left-back, where he has filled in for Barça since Balde was forced off against Athletic Club in January with a Tendon rupture.

Likely Lineups

PSG

Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Mendes, Hernandez; Vitinha; Ugarte, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Key Players

The 25-year-old who is seemingly bound for Barça’s greatest rivals, Real Madrid has already established an impressive goalscoring record against the Catalans; with four goals across two matches, including a hat-trick at Camp Nou in 2021.

For the standards he has set himself in Ligue 1, the striker has been on a mini-goal drought, failing to score in his last two league matches. But the Frenchman will undoubtedly be up for a big night in the Champions League.

He could be a handful for a Barcelona defence that has proven to leak goals this season - Barça have conceded more goals than their league counterparts: Real Betis, Valencia, and Las Palmas.

Barcelona - Lamine Yamal

Barcelona’s breakthrough man this season is one to keep a close eye on for the hosts. Having already established himself as one of Barça and Spain’s most important players, the 16-year-old has played with a ridiculous amount of confidence this season.

Despite not drowning in goal contributions, Yamal has played a part in all eight of his side’s Champions League matches, starting five. The Spaniard is still to seal his first goal in the competition, and there will not be too many better opportunities than Wednesday night in Paris to grab it.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The first leg of this Champions League Quarter Final will be played at PSG’s Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday night.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to be watched on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate from 7:00 pm, as well as across Discovery + platforms.

