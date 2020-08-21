Skelly appointed as Rocks General Manager

The Glasgow Rocks have appointed Sean Skelly as their new General Manager.

Skelly joins the Rocks after spending the last five years at Elite Ice Hockey League side Glasgow Clan.

Familiar surroundings

The 29-year-old is no stranger to sport in Glasgow, working with Glasgow City Football Club before his move to the Clan.

Skelly will join up with player-coach Gareth Murray as the Rocks continue their summer recruitment in the build up to the 2020/21 season.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have joined the Rocks" Skelly told the Glasgow Rocks website.

"It's an organisation I need no introduction to with a great local presence in Glasgow."

Back on top

The Rocks sat atop the British Basketball League last season before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19, and Skelly is eager to carry on that momentum for the upcoming campaign.

He said; "Although it's a difficult time in sport at the moment, I think there are immense opportunities here and think the Rocks have huge potential for growth and success."

"The Rocks finished top of the BBL last year and that shows how formidable the team can be."

Skelly will join the Rocks on the 1st September 2020, and will be looking to bring an experienced voice in what is shaping up to be a youthful and competitive Rocks roster.