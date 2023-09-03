Driver and Constructor Ratings: Verstappen battles hard for Italian GP victory

It was a fantastic afternoon for the Red Bull team, who managed to secure both spots on the front row as Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez fought his way from fifth place on the grid to finish alongside his teammate.

Although the Tifosi were not able to see Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz convert his pole position into victory at Monza, the Spaniard was able to secure third place, with his teammate Charles Leclerc just behind in fourth.

On the opposite side of the grid, it was a disappointing afternoon for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso could only manage ninth place and Lance Stroll's struggles in qualifying proved to be detrimental to his weekend as he could only climb to 16th position.

It was also a bad week for Alpha Tauri, as despite Liam Lawson showing signs of promise in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda suffered an engine failure on the formation lap, meaning he was unable to start the race.

We take a look at how each driver and team got on duirng today's intense race

AlphaTauri- 3/10

Bad luck is the best term to describe AlphaTauri's afternoon in Italy.

Despite a solid qualifying that left both drivers alongside each other in 11th and 12th position for the race, Tsunoda's engine failure before the race even began was the worst possible start for AlphaTauri.

However, Lawson did show promise during the race, as he was able to secure a 11th place finish for AlphaTauri in only his second ever F1 race, showing exactly why he was brought in to replace the injured Ricciardo.

Despite the positive signs shown by Lawson, with only one car managing to start the race and no points scored it can only be seen as another disappointing weekend for AlphaTauri, as they remain bottom of the constructors standings

Liam Lawson - 5/10

Yuki Tsunoda - 0/10

Haas - 2/10

It was yet another disappointing weekend for the American based team, as they showed little promise as both cars were the only ones to be lapped by the leaders as Kevin Magnussen finished 18th and Nico Hulkenberg not far ahead in 17th.

Haas have struggled a lot this season and this race was no different. With neither driver showing many signs of progression throughout the race.

Magnussen qualified in 19th position and was unable to make any further progression up the field during the race, as his gain in position was due to the to cars below him being unable to complete the race.

Despite a positive 13th place position in qualifying for Hulkenburg, struggles throughout the race saw him drop down to 17th place as he simply could not compete with the cars in front of him

Nico Hulkenberg - 2/10

Kevin Magnussen 2/10

Alpine - 2/10

The race in Monza capped off what is definitely a weekend to forget for Alpine.

After qualifying in 17th and 18th place in a torrid qualifiying session on Saturday, Sunday brought no further fortune for the Alpine team.

Pierre Gasly was the leader of the two cars in qualifying but was only able to gain two positions as his struggles continued from Saturday's session to finish in 15th place. A huge disappointment for Gasly after securing his first Alpine podium just last week.

Esteban Ocon suffered even more misfortune during the race as he was unable to finish the race as he was called back to the Alpine garage to retire the car.

Despite securing a single point last week at Zandvoort, Ocon struggled all weekend and the DNF was the end of his poor weekend.

Pierre Gasly - 3/10

Esteban Ocon - 1/10

Overall, it will not be a weekend too many Alfa Romeo fans will complain about.

Despite Zhou Guanyu not being able to gain much ground and finishing in 14th place, Valtteri Bottas was able to surge from 14th on the grid to secure Alfa Romeo a singular point in tenth place.

The Finnish driver battled hard to climb up the leaderboard, as he scored his team another crucial point as they look to overtake Haas in the constructors standings

Zhou was unable to match the progression of his teammate, showing no real danger of challenging for the points positions as he finished well away from his teammate.

Valtteri Bottas - 7/10

Zhou Guanyu - 3/10

The best way to describe this weekend for Aston Martin? Anonymous.

Despite the team managing to score two more points, it has to go down as a lacklustre weekend after the podium scored last weekend in the Netherlands.

Embed from Getty Images

Fernando Alonso held his nerve after qualifying in tenth place as he was able to climb just one place to finish in ninth position at Monza.

Lance Stroll was always going to be in an uphill battle after qualifying at the back of the grid. The poor qualifying proved to be too detrimental to Stroll's weekend as he could only manage a sixteenth place finish.

Fernando Alonso - 6/10

Lance Stroll - 2/10

McLaren - 6/10

What was a near perfect weekend for McLaren saw late drama lose them half of their points.

Oscar Piastri was driving a great race in eighth position and looked comfortable throughout the race. However, on lap 42 out of the 51 race laps, Piastri suffered contact from Lewis Hamilton which forced him to change his front wing, giving the Australian no chance of points.

Lando Norris managed to avoid trouble however, as he gained one place from his qualifying spot to finish in eight spot and secure some much needed points for McLaren.

Lando Norris - 8/10

Oscar Piastri - 6/10

Williams Racing - 9/10

A team constantly outperforming expectations, they yet again have another fantastic weekend.

Alex Albon was the star of the show for Williams, as he managed to match his amazing qualifying performance to hold off the challenging Norris to secure seventh position for the team. A mighty effort from Albon who had to defend for a large part of the race.

Logan Sargeant showed more promise yet again in his first season in Formula One.He showed character has he made slight improvements on his qualifying to finish in 13th place.

A fantastic weekend for the Williams team who continue to get better every week.

Alex Albon - 9/10

Logan Sargeant - 5/10

Mercedes - 8/10

After a day of battling and strategy risks, the Silver Arrows managed to gain some solid points as they attempt to hold off the chasing Ferrari's for second place in the constructors championship.

George Russell was unable to hold off a rampant Perez but still managed to secure a solid fifth place finish fo Mercedes. With Perez being his only real challenger during the race.

Lewis Hamilton decided to start on the hard compound tyre to attempt to 'roll the dice' with a different strategy after qualifying in eighth. The gamble paid off as he climbed to sixth place, even with his five-second penalty for causing a collision with Piastri in the McLaren.

George Russell - 7/10

Lewis Hamilton - 8/10

After a near perfect qualifying session, Ferrari could not prevent the inevitable Red Bull cars who moved the Italian team to lock-out the second row in their home grand prix

Carlos Sainz could not convert his pole position into victory in front of the Tifosi, after his fantastic battling was simply not enough to hold back Verstappen and Perez as he secured third place.

Charles Leclerc kept close to his teammate and despite a few late lunges, he stuck behind to secure a 3-4 for Ferrari

Carlos Sainz - 9/10

Charles Leclerc - 8/10

Red Bull - 10/10

It was yet another perfect weekend for Red Bull, as team principle Christian Horner watched on as they secured maximum points in Monza

Max Verstapppen had to battle hard against Sainz in the opening exchanges of the race, but after he overtook the Ferrari driver it was smooth sailing for the Dutchman as he took his tenth victory in a row.

Sergio Perez had a fantastic race also, as he surged from fifth place through the leaders to get a fantastic second place result, ensuring ed Bull got near maximum points, bar Piastri's late stop which saw him claim the fastest lap point.

Max Verstappen - 10/10

Sergio Perez - 10/10

The Formula One season continues in two weeks time in Singapore, where the race will commence on September 17th.