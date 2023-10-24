Preview Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: the champions open the new tournament

The NBA is back, the current champion opens the first game of the 2023-2024 season and faces LeBron James ' team from Los Angeles. An interesting confrontation between both teams of the western conference that has become a match with a lot of history.

Where do they play?

The Crypto.com Arena will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999 it is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.

How are both teams coming in?

The Los Angeles Lakers had a good 2022-2023 season, they finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43 wins and 39 losses. This season they had a big change in the roster and they are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season so they should win as many games as possible and become champions. Their last game was on October 19, 2023 and resulted in a 123-100 loss against Phoenix Suns at the Acrisure Arena and thus they lost their last preseason game.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-2023 NBA tournament finished first in the Western Conference with 53 wins and 29 losses. In the postseason they destroyed every team they faced and thus ended up becoming last year's tournament champions. Their goal this season is to repeat last year's feat and become two-time champions. Their last game was on October 19, 2023 and resulted in a 103-90 victory against LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena and thus won their last preparation game.

What time and where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets?

The game will not be broadcasted on television in Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 5:30 pm (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Denver Nuggets have won 5 in a row.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, in that game the Denver Nuggets won 113-111. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Players to watch

Nikola Jokic (#15): he is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team.

LeBron James (#23): The basketball legend makes his debut this season, he will be key in the offensive attack, last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. His experience will be very important and he should lead the team to victory.