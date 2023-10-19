Top 5 teams contending for a ring in the NBA Eastern Conference

In the eastern conference is one of the teams that is going to reach the finals for the ring. During last season everyone could see the great work and the milestone achieved by Miami Heat. Leading the team, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo managed to eliminate the best in the conference.

Among their victims were the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. To get to this point, it is necessary to overcome 82 games and be ranked among the top eight in the conference to avoid going through the play-in that adds physical load among the teams.

Top 5 favorites for the ring

The team led by Donovan Mitchell was able to enter the playoffs and show a consistency that very few teams have shown throughout the season. With the new reinforcements they are expected to have the ability to add victories.

Coming soon to The Land. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/imakXNHTFv - Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 19, 2023.

With the help of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Max Strus along with Isaac Okoro they prove to be a well put together squad to fight against the best franchises in the conference. Last year, they were defeated in the first game against the New York Knicks.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are back for another year with a vengeance. After losing in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, they want revenge and to have a competitive roster for the regular season.

🎬 the 2023-24 season coming soon...@IBX pic.twitter.com/Rrv1oRAXfs - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 17, 2023.

Joel Embiid, the league's reigning MVP along with Joe Harris and the possibility of adding with James Harden return with coaching change to add wins and think playoffs.

3. New York Knicks

The New York team returns to the top and it is a big surprise to have them in the third place. This year they have managed to add Donte Divincenzo and the departure of Derrick Rose. R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson return for another year with the playoffs in mind.

three ball. corner pocket 👌@RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/WhyFN29SGi - NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 19, 2023.

Last year's surprise with results due to their inconsistency during the season. Their second round of the playoffs confirms the good sensations and it would be logical to think that this year they will show a much more competitive version.

2. Boston Celtics

Every year they are among the main favorites, but they always fall short. With the signing of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday is expected to be key in the important moments of the season.

We took care of business at home and grabbed a 123-110 victory over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/K8ScEK5OWz - Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2023

The departure of Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart raises a lot of questions among fans. The question will be if they are able to maintain the good feelings of last year and be able to overcome their biggest rival.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 's team has lost such an important asset as Jrue Holiday to get point guard Damian Lillard. Dame time for the Bucks who since 2021 do not return to a final for the ring.

Just Giannis being Giannis 🦌 pic.twitter.com/qSE4Lbasnd - Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 18, 2023

The main issues are encompassed by the longevity of the roster with a Kris Middleton being given a lot of confidence and the defensive effectiveness of a Brook Lopez returning to play with his brother, Robin Lopez. A franchise that is in the spotlight for its favoritism to win the ring. The key will be if the Lillard-Anteto union works.