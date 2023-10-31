From Mexico City to Rip City: Justin Minaya's Path to the NBA

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 10: Justin Minaya #24 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the fourth quarter of the exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers at Moda Center on October 10, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 106-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Dominican star Justin Minaya is making waves in the NBA. Having a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, Minaya’s road to the association has been full of determination.

The 24-year-old, son of former New York Mets General Manager Omar Minaya, attended the University of South Carolina and Providence College for his collegiate career, which culminated in a Sweet 16 run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with the Providence Friars.

Mexico City Bound

After going undrafted, Minaya transitioned into professional basketball by joining the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G-League for his rookie season and had an instant impact since his arrival. In 27 games played, he averaged an impressive 12.7 points and 4 rebounds per game, earning a spot among the league's top five players in steals, averaging just over two per game.

Portland opportunity

These performances earned him a call-up to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. Minaya competed in the final four games of the 2022/23 NBA season averaging 22 minutes of playtime per game.

BIG shoutout to @CapitanesCDMX star Justin Minaya on signing with the @trailblazers! 👏 He’s our 53rd #NBACallUp of the season! pic.twitter.com/1RTxB1EkwH — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 5, 2023

The 24-year-old then went on to participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with Portland. His production against the best young players in the NBA earned him a spot in training camp for the 2023/24 season.

At the buzzer! 🚨



Justin Minaya steals the inbound pass and gets the three off before the end of the quarter.



Watch #NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ucTpjs3Adm — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2023

During the preseason in Southern California, Minaya took advantage of every opportunity under the attention of Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. After two weeks of training camp, he was awarded with a two-way contract with the Blazers, which will see him splitting his time between the NBA and the new Blazers' G-League affiliate, Rip City.

Minaya will be key for this young Blazers team with his defensive abilities and consistent three point shooting.

Forward Justin Minaya has agreed on a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent @jaredmucha_ of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Minaya was undrafted out of Providence in 2022, played a year in G League and earned a spot with Blazers in preseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2023

His journey is only getting started, but there's no doubt that, due to his determination and skill set on both ends of the court, Justin Minaya will be an NBA player for years to come. Portland fans have every reason to be excited, not only for his growth as a player, but also as a person.