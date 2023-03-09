Chicago Fire: Potential changes to the starting lineup

The Chicago Fire’s season opener was certainly a game of soccer that happened.

Far from the greatest showcase of the beautiful game, their matchup against NYCFC was pretty ugly. Chicago, who were at home, had a woeful showing in the first half, and they were deservedly booed off the field after going 1-0 down. They were better following the break, and they grabbed an equalizer before the night was over, but they weren’t up against a great New York side.

The Fire won’t have much time to assess what happened. They have to go again this upcoming weekend, and this test will be a lot tougher for them since they travel to reigning Eastern Conference champions the Philadelphia Union.

Few are expecting Chicago to get anything from this contest, which is understandable. However, if they want any chance of causing a remarkable upset, then head coach Ezra Hendrickson will have to get his tactics absolutely right.

That starts with his starting lineup.

Brady time

The first change will take place in goal, even though it’s actually a bit of a harsh move.

Youngster Chris Brady was supposed to be the team’s starting goalkeeper this season, but a minor injury ruled him out of the aforementioned opener. That meant that backup Spencer Richey got the chance to be the number one, and he certainly tried to make the most of the opportunity.

Richey was superb on the night. He didn’t have to do too much during the game, so it’s not like he absolutely stood on his head, but he still made the saves he could. There was an especially impressive one midway through the first half, where he flew across goal to block away a shot that was destined for the top corner.

It certainly would’ve been a performance that cemented his spot in the team for the following contest in normal circumstances. These aren’t normal circumstances, though.

Brady is just better at the end of the day, and his potential ceiling is so high that the Fire has to play him as much as possible. That’s not a diss on Richey at all, and fortunately for him he’s proven that he can be trusted to fill in if need be in the future.

For now, though, the answer is Brady, and head coach Ezra Hendrickson has already confirmed that the youngster will get the nod this weekend.

Going again

The backline should stay the same, at least.

Carlos Terán had a strong showing against New York, and even though Rafael Czichos wasn’t at his best, he’s obviously still the heart of the defense. Those two have formed a solid partnership, and they’ll likely be the starting centerbacks for the remainder of the season as long as they don’t get hurt or suffer a huge drop off in form.

The situation isn’t as ideal at fullback.

Arnaud Souquet, who was brought over in the offseason, had a rough debut. He didn’t offer much going forward, and he was shaky at the back for most of the contest. The Frenchman got better as the night went on, and he should be fine once he adjusts to his new surroundings, but his poor showing is still a concern.

Miguel Navarro, on the other hand, is a much bigger worry. A chunk of the fanbase felt like he needed to be replaced in the winter, but he wasn’t, and he started on opening day as a result. He had another bad outing, and the goal Chicago gave up was mainly on him. There’s less reason to believe that he’ll turn things around, and he might become a real liability at the back for the team.

If either of the two fullbacks struggle again this weekend, then there’s a chance they could be replaced the following week.

Middle of the park

There will definitely be change when it comes to the midfield.

These changes will unfortunately be forced ones. Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres picked up injuries against NYCFC, and both had to be subbed out. There’s been some updates on their respective statuses, and it's clear that neither will be able to start versus Philadelphia.

So, who replaces them in the lineup? Well, it very well could be the players that were subbed in last week. Mauricio Pineda was the first to see the field, coming on for Navarro. This made plenty of sense, as Pineda is a more defensive-minded midfielder, and he could provide the same sort of cover at the back as Navarro.

The next move was much more interesting. Fabian Herbers replaced Torres, and he played in the same sort of role. The German has some experience in that position, of course, but he used to play much further forward, and that’s arguably where he’s at his best. That was one reason why the decision was so intriguing, and the other was because of who he came on instead of.

Herbers was subbed on ahead of former Designated Player Gastón Giménez. It’s not like the latter had a major injury issue or something. He wasn’t listed in the injury report, he eventually came on later in the contest, and Pineda played before him even though he actually had a problem he was dealing with. There’s some reports stating that Gastón isn’t at full fitness, but something doesn’t feel right there.

For all intents and purposes, it seems like head coach Ezra Hendrickson chose Herbers over Giménez. That’s a potentially huge moment. The Paraguayan has pretty much always been a first-choice midfielder ever since he came to the club, even when he wasn’t performing well. Maybe this was a single isolated incident, but it could be a sign of things to come.

In terms of this weekend, the Fire has to turn to Pineda and Herbers again. They put in solid shifts in a tough spot against New York, and they helped the team secure a much-needed point. They should be rewarded.

Support

Up next is the front three behind the striker.

Now, there’s a change that a lot of people want to see happen, and that is Xherdan Shaqiri returning to his natural position on the right wing. That won’t happen anytime soon, though. Chicago has committed to playing him centrally, and they truly believe it’ll work out in the end. Maybe they’ll see the light one day, but that won’t be this weekend.

So, he’s the number #10. He had Chris Mueller and Brian Gutiérrez either side of him versus NYCFC, and that’ll almost certainly be the case once again this weekend even though neither player had a strong showing.

Mueller was the Mueller fans saw at the end of the last season. He liked to get on the ball, and he tried to do something with it every time. However, the winger wasn’t able to do much, and only a few of his attempts to drive forward paid off. He grew frustrated, with himself, with his teammates, and with the referee. It wasn’t a disasterclass or anything, but it wasn’t great.

Brian Gutiérrez, on the other hand, barely featured. He wasn’t involved in the final third, and he had no real impact on proceedings. There’s a lot of hope surrounding the 19-year-old, and many believe that this season will be his breakout campaign, but opening day was a very rough start for him.

Keep an eye out for Maren Haile-Selassie. He came off the bench at the hour mark, and he brought something to the side. He was energetic, he found space in good positions up the field, and he would have scored if not for an offside decision in the build up to his goal. If things aren’t going well against Philadelphia then he’ll be called upon once again, and another strong performance could lead to him earning a starting spot.

The final piece

The easiest decision comes at the striker position.

Kacper Przybyłko was given one last chance to prove himself last weekend, and he blew it. It’s not like he had an average game, or even a bad one. He was absolutely woeful.

He couldn’t help the Fire going forward, and he killed off a few promising attacking moves. The lowlight came when a defensive turnover seemingly played him through on goal. He was just too slow, and even though he eventually carved out some space for himself, he ended up skying a shot from close range.

He was hauled off at halftime for Kei Kamara, and that move changed things. Kamara was an influential figure in the final third, pressing the opposition while serving as a threat whenever Chicago got the ball. His header helped create the team’s equalizing goal, and he could’ve done even more if he got some more service.

The only reason why the new striker had to come off the bench was because he had just arrived at the club during the week. He’s had time to acclimate to his new surroundings since then, and he’ll definitely start against Philadelphia as a result.

Kamara might not be able to go the full 90, which could set up a tricky situation for Hendrickson. In theory Przybyłko would become the backup, so he’d be the one coming in late on. However, considering how badly he played on opening day, that might not be a smart move to make.

Could a youngster like Victor Bezerra or Missael Rodríguez jump him in the pecking order? Only time will tell, but that’s what most of the fanbase wants to see happen.