Chicago Fire Shower Thoughts - 2/3

We’re now a month away from the start of the Chicago Fire’s 2023 campaign.

That is a little horrifying, not going to lie.

This offseason has felt like it has flown by. It’s nearly been four months since the previous year ended, and Chicago has spent that time not doing much of anything. They sold Jhon Durán for $20 million, they brought in a new starting right back in Arnaud Souquet, and that’s kind of been it.

If the Fire had been better in 2022, this wouldn’t be too bad. However, they were not. They failed to make the playoffs once again, and they didn’t really come close either. That’s why this offseason was such an important one.

It’s not over yet, though. It seems like Chicago is on the brink of doing something big, or at least on the brink of doing a bunch of smaller things. Supporters better hope they are, as time is beginning to run out.

Now, to peel a bit behind the curtain, that's why it’s been kind of difficult to cover this team. I’ve had full-length article ideas, but writing those is tricky considering how quickly things could change. (I’ve also been dealing with Dick’s Sporting Goods and the occasional late-night existential crisis, not going to lie.)

All in all, that makes now as good a time as ever to put out some more shower thoughts.

Striker?

The Fire’s striker situation is up-in-the-air at the moment.

With the aforementioned departure of Durán, Kacper Przybyłko has become the starter again. He was brought in last offseason to be the leading #9, and he flopped pretty hard. The former Philadelphia Union man struggled for almost the entire year, and it was no surprise to see him dropped by the end of the campaign.

He still is a talented player, so there’s always a chance that he could turn things around this season. Chicago would have to make some changes to their system to suit Przybyłko, but if they do then he might return to his former self. However, that whole scenario is unlikely.

Many are expecting the Fire to sign a new striker. At the very start of the offseason head coach Ezra Hendrickson stated that the club were looking for a proven goalscorer, and that was before they had even sold Durán. They now have that vacated spot in the lineup and an extra $20 million to work with.

Things had gone quiet on that front for a while, though. There weren’t any rumors or names linked with the team. Then came the Durán news, which put an added emphasis on the search for a forward.

Last week finally saw some updates.

The first name that popped up was Michail Antonio. There wasn’t a big scoop from a proven source or anything, but a number of accounts on the Chicago hashtag reported that the club were after him. This potential deal would’ve hinged on the type of acquisition he’d be.

If he came in as a TAM sort of player, then it’s great. Antonio has plenty of Premier League experience, and he’s proven that he can score at a decent rate in the right situation. He’s strong and he’s fast, and those physical assets should translate well to Major League Soccer.

However, if he’s a Designated Player, then it’d be a disappointment. The Jamaican is simply not a reliable enough number nine, and some aren’t even sure if that's his best position. He probably wouldn’t score enough to justify the DP tag, and it’s not like he’s the most marketable name either.

That rumor was squashed soon after thanks to a bombshell tweet from world-famous soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reported that the Fire had submitted a bid for Hwang Ui-jo to make him their DP striker. That bit of news did not go down well with the fanbase.

Hwang, a South Korean international who’s on loan at Olympiacos from Nottingham Forest, just isn’t that guy. He maybe could’ve been in the past after two strong seasons in Ligue 1, but he’s faded since. He hasn’t scored a single goal this season, and he’s only scored twice over the course of the past year. To make him a DP would’ve been a ridiculous decision.

However, there was an update that gave supporters some hope. MLS insider Tom Bogert reported that the bid from Chicago was for a loan deal with a purchase option at the end. That meant that Hwang would seemingly not be a Designated Player, and that he’d instead be a TAM-level player.

That potential move would’ve been more reasonable, as it would have kept the DP slot open while also giving the club a short-term option at striker. If the forward came in and flopped, they could move on from him in the summer. If he did well, then they could bring him in on a permanent basis, and even make him a DP if need be.

However, the Hwang deal fell through, as Bogert later tweeted that talks had been called off and that the club were moving on to other targets. That news broke as I was writing this article, which just goes to show how fluid the situation is.

Whether it’s Antonio, Przybyłko, or someone else entirely remains to be seen. However, what is clear is that the Fire has to get this decision right. The right striker could launch them back into contention, while another misstep would almost certainly lead to them missing the playoffs once again.

Well, if you need a striker…

Please sign Ola Kamara

Please.

I promise he will score goals, whether he’s starting or he’s coming off the bench. He’s done it before for three different MLS teams, so he’ll be absolutely fine in Chicago. He’s a free agent too.

Please just sign him. Please make me happy.

Actual game analysis

With that off my chest we can get back to business.

The Fire actually played a game the other day! Granted, it was a preseason game, and it was against Mexican lower league outfit Cancún FC, but it was a game nonetheless.

Chicago did win comfortably, with the contest ending 5-0. It wasn’t streamed online anywhere, and the only updates came from the club’s Twitter account, but there’s still a few potential takeaways from the match.

The list of goalscorers on the day is interesting. The aforementioned Przybyłko grabbed the opener via an assist from Xherdan Shaqiri. That news excited fans tracking the game, who will hope that this is just the start of the striker’s return to form. Unfortunately we have almost no idea how the goal was scored, but at least we know that he did in fact put the ball in the back of the net.

The next two were scored by Jairo Torres, who is another player the Fire will really hope has a bounce-back season. A lot has been said about his struggles last year both on and off the pitch, but he’s got a clean slate to showcase himself this time around. What’s especially interesting is that one of his goals came from the penalty spot, which means that the team let him take the spot-kick to boost his confidence. It’s a small thing, but it could end up being an important moment.

Two youngsters got on the scoresheet to end the contest, Missael Rodríguez and Victor Bezerra. Their cases are similar, as they both have potential, but they kind of regressed in 2022. Getting a goal here should help each in their respective development.

Bezerra’s situation is more compelling, though. He’s barely a youngster anymore, as he’ll turn 23 at the start of this month. There’s more pressure on him to perform this season. It could be his last chance to prove that he can cut it at this level. Some want him to be Chicago’s backup striker this campaign, and if he can continue to impress in preseason, then that gig might be his for the taking.

The starting lineup could give a glimpse to the opening day eleven as well. Chris Brady got the nod in goal, while Wyatt Omsberg started ahead of Carlos Terán at centerback. Gastón Giménez was chosen over Mauricio Pineda in the middle of the park, and Brian Gutiérrez started on the wing, with many hoping that this year is the year the young American explodes onto the scene.

There’s still a long way to go, of course, so a lot could change in the upcoming month. Then again, this is the Fire, so maybe nothing will change at all.

Shopping list

The search for a striker has dominated the headlines, but Chicago still needs to make other signings before the season rolls around.

A new left back is the next biggest priority. I’ve written about Miguel Navarro in the past, and even though some in the fanbase still believe in him, he’s just not good enough for where this team wants to be. If he starts, he will cost them eventually. Bring in a better option, and keep Navarro around as depth since that’s needed at the position as well.

Another center midfielder is also necessary. Federico Navarro, Gastón Giménez, and Mauricio Pineda will rotate between the two spots in the middle of the park, but a fourth option has to come in. There’s always going to be injuries or suspensions in that area of the pitch, so some extra cover will be key as the year rolls on. Since the Fire has some youngsters in this department, they should bring in an MLS veteran kind of figure.

The rest of the roster holds up pretty well, but the club could use another attacking talent. Someone is who is versatile, who can fill in out wide or in the number 10 position. Pretty much another Fabian Herbers. There’s a good amount of options already, but the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Jairo Torres, and even Brian Gutiérrez had availability issues last campaign. Even if this new name doesn’t play a lot, he’d be around as a substitute in case of emergency.

If Chicago can take care of business and get these signings done before the start of the season, then they’ll put themselves in a good position going into the year.