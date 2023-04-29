D.C. United vs Charlotte FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Two teams in fine form clash as D.C. United host Charlotte FC at Audi Field.

The Black and Red have won three matches in a row across all competitions, their last outing a 1-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers in the third round of the US Open Cup with a 52nd-minute penalty by Yamil Asad seeing them through.

Charlotte are also coming off of victory in the US Open Cup as the Crown were 4-1 winners over Tormenta FC on Wednesday, Kamil Jozwiak, Derrick Jones, Enzo Copetti and Karol Swiderski finding the back of the net.

Both sides are looking to turn around recent troubling trends as D.C. United are yet to win at home while Charlotte have only been victorious on their travels twice since last September.

Team news

D.C. United

The Black and Red will be without Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Martin Rodriguez (knee), Nigel Robertha (ankle) and Mohanad Jeanze (thigh).

Defender Ruan has a thigh injury and is listed as questionable, but should start if he is able to play.

Charlotte FC

Guzman Corujo had surgery on his right knee and is out indefinitely. Joseph Mora will join him on the sidelines as he is suffering from a left knee injury.

Kamil Jozwiak, Bill Tuiloma and Ashley Westwood are questionable as all three are dealing with right thigh issues.

Predicted lineups

D.C. United: Miller; Greene, Pines, Birnbaum, Ruan; Asad, O'Brien, Klich, Durkin; Fountas, Benteke

Charlotte FC: Marks; Mora, Tuiloma, Malanda, Afful; Bender, Jones, Józwiak; Vargas, Copetti, Swiderski

Ones to watch

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

The Belgian joined the Black and Red before the season began and has fit into the side well, scoring four times in nine appearances, including in D.C.'s last MLS outing, a 3-2 victory over Orlando.

Benteke will compliment star man Taxi Fountas well and give the attack an added dimension as well as another threat.

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

The Pole was named to his country's squad for EURO 2024 qualification and scored in the US Open Cup victory. His partnership with Copetti and in attack and their continued understanding of each other and growing partnership are key for the Crown going forward.

Swiderski in action earlier this season/Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Each team won 3-0 at home last season with the victory by D.C. United marking Charlotte's first-ever MLS match.

In that contest, Steven Birnbaum had a goal disallowed in the 21st minute, but Michael Estrada scored in the 37th minute and added a second in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Ola Kamara added a third on 65 minutes to cap the scoring.

The rematch in August saw the Crown reverse the result as an own goal by Birnbaum gave them the lead. Swiderski and Quinn McNeill scored three minutes apart in the second half to round out the scoring.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens as the play-by-play announcer and Devon Kerr handling the analyst duties.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.