Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC host CF Montreal at Bank of America Stadium in a matchup of two teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Crown drew 2-2 with the New York Red Bulls last Saturday as Ben Bender picked up a first-half brace only to see Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper score early in the second half to haul New York level.

For Montreal, they continue their resurgence and a Mason Toye goal was all they needed last weekend to knock off second-placed Nashville for the first time in franchise history.

The Canadian side are level with their hosts on points as each club has taken 21 points so far but Montreal sits ahead of Charlotte based on their superior goal difference.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Defender Nathan Byrne is suspended through yellow card accumulation while midfielder Hamady Diop will miss out through a lower body injury.

Adilson Malanda is questionable to feature as the center-back is battling a lower left leg issue.

The Crown signed midfielder Scott Arfield but the former Burnley and Rangers man will not feature in this match.

CF Montreal

Midfielder Samuel Piette has an adductor injury that will keep him out while forward Romell Quioto joins him on the sidelines as he is suffering from a hamstring issue.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Lindsey, Corujo, Malanda, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Jozwiak, Copetti, Meram

CF Montreal: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Corbo; Brault-Guillard, Wanyama, Choiniere, Lassiter; Duke; Toye, Ibrahim

Ones to watch

Ben Bender (Charlotte FC)

Last year's #1 pick in the MLS SuperDraft scored twice against the Red Bulls and looks to continue his good form in the absence of top scorer Karol Swiderski, who is returning from international duty.

Previous meetings

Last June Montreal defeated Charlotte at home by a 2-1 score to complete a season sweep.

The Canadian side struck after just six minutes when Zachary Brault-Guillard found Quioto and he fired home to put Montreal in front.

Guzman Corujo leveled three minutes later as a failed clearance by Montreal from a free kick and after a diving save by Sebastian Breza, a cross by the late Anton Walkes hit Victor Wanyama and redirected to Corujo.

Quioto was the architect of the winner for Montreal, his pass from the midfield finding Mathieu Choinere and after maintaining possession, he beat George Marks with a strike into the bottom right corner.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer as the play-by-play announcer and Lloyd Sam as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.