Wrexham 2-1 Doncaster Rovers: Late Lee winner moves Dragons into playoff places

Elliot Lee scored an 88th-minute winner to lift Wrexham to a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the SToK Cae Ras.

The Dragons were bolstered by the return of Paul Mullin, who made his first appearance of the season after sustaining a punctured lung suffered in pre-season.

Eight minutes from halftime, Luke Young put the hosts in front, his deflected shot looping past Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Modou Faal leveled for Rovers in the 52nd minute, the on-loan West Brom man heading Joe Ironside's cross past Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard.

The match appeared headed for a draw until Lee's shot was deflected in to send the Dragons to seventh while Doncaster remain bottom of the EFL League Two table.

Story of the match

In the fifth minute, Ollie Palmer played Sam Dalby in as he controlled the ball well and beat a Doncaster player to force Lawlor into a good save from close range.

Faal had an early look at goal as he latched onto a ball over the top from George Broadbent, his first shot blocked and his follow-up attempt fired into the side netting.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead on 16 minutes when Ironside took a lovely pass from Jack Senior and beat Howard but the goal was ruled out for offsides.

At the midway point of the first half, a short corner gave Zain Westbrooke the chance to find Tom Anderson in the box but his first-time shot was sent over the crossbar.

After half an hour defender Aaron Hayden was forced off through injury with Max Cleworth taking his place.

Wrexham were then in front as some good work down the right by Ryan Barnett as he found Palmer in the box with a superb cross, his shot stopped by Lawlor who also denied Lee.

Young was on hand to convert the third chance that deflected off of Anderson and looped over the stranded Rovers net-minder.

Both sides had further chances before the halftime whistle, Broadbent forcing Howard into a save with his chest from a ball over the top and Lawlor grabbed a Young header out of the air.

Seven minutes into the second half, the visitors drew level. Ironside brought the ball down in the box, made a surging run to the byline and fired back across goal where Faal headed home.

Westbrooke then forced Young to clear off his line as Doncaster looked to maintain the pressure following their goal.

On the hour mark, Mullin came on for his first action of the season as he took Dalby's place, much to the delight of the home faithful.

Paul Mullin comes on for his Wrexham debut/Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

A long throw from Ben Tozer was headed just wide by Will Boyle and Lawlor made another outstanding save as he pushed away Palmer's header.

He again came up big to keep the game on equal terms when he held a 20-yard shot from Tom O'Connor.

Louie Marsh would then come on for his Rovers debut along with Kyle Hurst as they replaced Kyle Molyneux and Faal.

With time ticking away and chances hard to come by, the Dragons conjured up a late winner as Lee drove towards the box, cut in and beat Lawlor with his right foot.

Moments later, Steven Fletcher, in his debut for the Welsh outfit, headed out a free-kick by Westbrooke as Doncaster looked for an immediate response.

Fletcher himself had an opportunity as he struck narrowly wide from the edge of the box in stoppage time.

Doncaster had only a solitary half-chance to rescue a point, Owen Bailey getting a touch on Westbrooke's corner but not enough to threaten the Wrexham goal.

Man of the match: Elliot Lee

As he so often has done this season, the Wrexham forward came up with another important goal that helped his side to a result and filled the void left by Mullin's injury.