Stockport County 5-0 Wrexham: Five-star Hatters run riot behind Olaofe hat-trick

An Isaac Olaofe hat-trick helped Stockport County to a 5-0 thrashing of Wrexham at Edgeley Park, bringing an end to the Dragons' seven-match unbeaten run.

In a matchup of two of the promotion favorites in EFL League Two, Wrexham went close twice through Elliot Lee, the Hatters went in front as Olaofe turned home Will Collar's cross.

Nine minutes later, Olaofe beat Mark Howard to double his tally and Stockport's advantage and Louie Barry added a third two minutes after that.

Olaofe completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half and Paddy Madden completed the scoring in the final moments of normal time.

Stockport moved up to ninth in the table following a third successive win while Wrexham drop to seventh after suffering a first league defeat since the opening day of the season.

Story of the match

Within a minute of the match getting underway, a long throw-in by Ben Tozer and after Stockport failed to clear twice, the ball fell to Elliot Lee but he could only shoot wide.

Lee then played a cheeky one-two with Paul Mullin following a pass from Thomas O'Connor, his low shot off his left foot straight at Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe.

Four minutes later another throw by Tozer found Sam Dalby and after squeezing past two defenders he was able to get a header off, but it was nowhere near the target.

Hinchliffe began the sequence that led to the hosts opening the scoring as his lovely ball on the right went to Collar and after marauding into the Dragons' penalty area, his low cross found Olaofe, who finished from close range.

Six minutes later, the Stockport frontman should have doubled his tally as he got on the end of a superb ball by Antoni Sarcevic and left unmarked at the back post, his header bounced back off the post.

Sarcevic kept the play alive and his cross was met by Odin Bailey with Will Boyle alert to the danger and able to clear off the line.

On the half-hour mark, the Hatters took advantage of a miscue when Tozer failed to properly read Boyle's back-pass and that allowed Olaofe to turn him and again finish from close range.

Amazingly, the hosts were 3-0 ahead in short order, Barry striding past three separate challenges and firing past Howard to become the first Hatterds player to score in six successive EFL matches since Neil Matthews in 1991.

Wrexham were left stunned and failed to provide an adequate reply for the remainder of the half.

Five minutes into the second half, a wonderfully flowing move down the left saw Barry's cut-back deflecting into the path of Olaofe, his header into the bottom corner at the back post putting the game out of reach.

On 53 minutes, Luke Young found some space, his long-range effort turned over by Hinchcliffe and he stopped James McClean's shot at the near post.

Ryan Croasdale nodded Mullin's header off the line, Lee struck the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area, and after a half-clearance of Tozer's cross by Hinchliffe, Boyle fired high and wide.

With 64 minutes gone on the clock, the Dragons made a triple change, George Evans, Ollie Palmer, and Steven Fletcher coming on for Boyle, Mullin, and Dalby.

Lee would again find the crossbar, his spectacular rising shot from outside the area pinging the pipe and bouncing clear.

O'Connor had a go twice from an Evans cross that he played from a short corner.

Madden capped the scoring as Barry jinked the ball over the head of Aaron Hayden and the Hatters captain brought the ball down on his chest and left unmarked, rifled home his first goal of the season.

Man of the match: Isaac Olaofe