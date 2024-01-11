Carabao Cup: Liverpool lead as Chelsea struggle

Tuesday 9th January, Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

Middlesbrough will take a one goal lead to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semifinals after a 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium.

A tidy finish in the first half by 21-year-old academy graduate Hayden Hackney put Michael Carrick’s side in front in the tie but Chelsea will be ruing their missed chances that effectively led to them losing this leg of the tie.

Mauricio Pochettino had encouraged his side to start with more aggression due to their slow start against Preston in the FA Cup, but it was their inability to take advantage of Boro’s errors that plagued them on this occasion.

Cole Palmer, who had been in good form in recent weeks, missed three great chances to get a goal for the Blues but could not find the back of the net.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea moves forward with the ball during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea. Photo: Clive Brunskill, gettyimages

The worst of the bunch came when Middlesbrough keeper Tom Glover dropped the ball following Enzo Fernandez’s shot from distance which presented Palmer with a simple tap in, but he somehow cleared the crossbar.

The away side dominated the game in terms of possession but didn’t do enough to beat the Championship side.

This is Chelsea’s fifth away defeat in their last six matches.

The only positive for Chelsea on the night is that there is still a second leg, but they will have to be much more clinical in London in comparison to what they were on Teesside.

Chelsea players, staff and the fans should fancy their chances in the second leg, but chances will need to be capitalized on if they are to be the team travelling to Wembley this year.

Goal Scorers:

37’ – Hayden Hackney (MID)

Middlesbrough Lineup:



23. Thomas Glover

3. van den Berg

6. Dael Fry

27. Lukas Engel

11. Isaiah Jones (Assist 37’, yellow card)

4. Daniel Barlaser

16. Johnny Howson

24. Alex Bangura (Subbed for Matthew Clarke, 20’)

25. Matt Crooks

7. Hayden Hackney (Goal, 37’)

9. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Subbed for Josh Coburn, 5’)

Chelsea Lineup:



28. Djordje Petrovic

27. Malo Gusto (Subbed for Alfie Gilchrist, 90’)

6. Thiago Silva

2. Axel Disasi

26. Levi Colwill (Yellow Card)

25. Moises Caicedo

8. Enzo Fernandez (Subbed for Armando Broja, 63’)

11. Noni Madueke (Subbed for Mykhaylo Mudryk, 63’)

23. Conor Gallagher

7. Raheem Sterling

20. Cole Palmer

Match Facts:

Ball Possession:

Middlesbrough 28% - 72% Chelsea

Total Shots:

Middlesbrough 6 – 18 Chelsea

Expected Goals:

Middlesbrough 0.94 – 2.17 Chelsea

Big Chances:

Middlesbrough 1 – 4 Chelsea

Big Chances Missed:

Middlesbrough 0 – 4 Chelsea

Corners:

Middlesbrough 1 – 6 Chelsea



Wednesday 10th January, Liverpool 2-1 Fulham



Liverpool had to come from behind to secure victory in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal after two quick goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo helped Jurgen Klopp’s reds to a 2-1 win.

Without Mohamed Salah and the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool were still able to control the beginning of the game and were able to force chances through Jones and Diogo Jota.

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates with his team-mates. Photo: MB Media, gettyimages

The reds however fell behind after Willian pounced on some questionable defending from the Liverpool defense and gave Marco Silva’s side a much unexpected lead in the tie.

Virgil van Dijk’s loose defensive header allowed Andreas Pereira to drive into the box and find Willian who fired a low strike past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Fulham had a great opportunity to double their lead when Bobby Reid took a shot from a narrow angle when he really should have squared the ball to an unmarked Pereira.

The Fulham boss was evidently not happy and moments later, Jota got forward and played in substitute Darwin Nunez who passed the ball to Jones who was able to provide an equalizer after his long-range effort deflected awkwardly off Tosin Adarabioyo and left keeper Bernd Leno helpless as the ball hit the back of the net.

Fulham were still level at this point and were looking to hopefully hold out for a draw to take to Craven Cottage but substitutes Nunez and Gakpo combined to prove a much-needed winner for the Reds.

The victory gives Liverpool a slight advantage going into the second leg in London on January 24th with the Premier League leaders setting their sights on four trophies this season.



Goal Scorers:

19’ – Willian (FUL)

68’ – Curtis Jones (LIV)

71’ – Cody Gakpo (LIV)



Liverpool Lineup:

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

84. Conor Bradley

5. Ibrahima Konate

4. Virgil van Dijk (Yellow Card)

2. Joe Gomez

38. Ryan Gravenberch (Subbed for Darwin Nunez, 56’)

10. Alexis Mac Allister

17. Curtis Jones (Goal, 68’)

19. Harvey Elliott (Subbed for Cody Gakpo, 56’)

20. Diogo Jota

7. Luis Diaz

Fulham Lineup:

17. Bernd Leno

21. Timothy Castagne

4. Tosin Adarabioyo

31. Issa Diop

33. Antonee Robinson

6. Harrison Reed (Subbed for Sasa Lukic, 83’)

26. Joao Palhinha

14. Bobby Reid

18. Andreas Pereira (Subbed for Tom Cairney, 72’)

20. Willian (Subbed for Harry Wilson, 72’)

7. Raul Jimenez

Match Facts:

Ball Possession:

Liverpool 67% - 33% Fulham

Total Shots:

Liverpool 21 – 6 Fulham

Expected Goals:

Liverpool 1.82 – 0.35 Fulham

Big Chances:

Liverpool 1 – 0 Fulham

Big Chances Missed:

Liverpool 1 – 0 Fulham

Corners:

Liverpool 8 – 2 Fulham