Feyenoord 1-0 Manchester United: Late Vilhena winner condemns Mourinho to European defeat

For the second game in succession, Manchester United fell to a defeat, losing late on to Feyenoord in Group A of the UEFA Europa League.

It was, once again, a terrible performance from United throughout the game, unable to have a sustained period of attack nor possession all game.

The game itself didn't see many chances until a breakaway goal undid visitors United, Tonny Vilhena calmly slotted home a 79th minute at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam to give the hosts a famous win, the linesman making a key error in the build-up to Vilhena's goal.

Mourinho's changes failed to make an impact on the game

Jose Mourinho made eight changes to the team to that started the Manchester Derby at the weekend and it showed within the first 20 minutes of the game as the team was both slow and lethargic.

The hosts tried their best to take advantage of that by playing a lot of long balls to their tall players to put pressure on the United defence. David de Gea was called into action a couple of times but nothing too strenuous for him to do.

United suddenly recieved a burst and had a bit of life in them as a good run in behind the Feyenoord defence from Matteo Darmian created the best chance of the match.

Martial missed United's best chance in the first half

The right-back played a lovely cut-back to the edge of the area to where Anthony Martial was and the striker hit a curling shot just wide of the goal.

Martial holds his head in his hands after failing to score in the first half | Photo: Getty

Apart from this chance, though, United as an attacking force in the first half were extraordinary poor for the talent they had on the pitch.

The hosts, on the other hand, had a couple of half-chances and with better shots then they could have been in business as they were getting so much room in midfield as the United players let them have the ball.

Mourinho wasn't happy making all three subs at one time

It didn't improve for United at the start of the second half, playing far too deep without coordinated pressure on Feyenoord's slow passing play.

Mourinho refused to allow that to continue and made a triple change on the hour mark, bringing on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Young and Memphis Depay to replace Marcus Rashford, Martial and Juan Mata to see if that would make any difference to his side's attacking play.

Vilhena nets controversial later winner to give the hosts a famous victory

A change in United's play came, but it was short-lived and its impact minimal. United began to get the ball forward more quickly, but were caught on the break in that process, Vilhena netting with 11 minutes remaining. The goal came when Nicolai Jørgensen was played in behind the defence, with a big suspicion of an offside and he played a lovely cut-back into the path of Vilhena and he hit a lovely first-time shot with his left foot into the goal past the helpless De Gea.

United pushed late on for an equaliser but they found it impossible to break down some brilliant defending from the hosts who were more than deserving of their win as they showed more determination on the night for the win.