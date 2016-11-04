Predicted XI: Who will Mourinho call upon as United try and end winless run at Swansea City?

Manchester United face the Swans tomorrow on the back of three draws and one loss in the last four league matches.

Goalkeeper and defence

Goalkeeper - David De Gea - Only David De Gea and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have started all 10 league games for Manchester United this season and it's unlikely that we'll see anything different tomorrow. De Gea is by far United's best goalkeeper and arguably the best in the league so it'd be completely ludicrous for Jose Mourinho to drop him to the bench at such a difficult time.

Right-back - Matteo Darmian - With Antonio Valencia currently enduring a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an arm injury, Matteo Darmian is the only other natural right-back in the squad so he's bound to get another start at Swansea.

Another option is young defensive midfielder Timothy Fosu-Mensah, however, you shouldn't expect Mourinho to throw him into a Premier League starting lineup straight away even if there are rumours flying about that it was the reason he was left out of the squad against Fenerbache.

Centre-back - Daley Blind - It's not been an easy start to the season for Daley Blind. First came heavy speculation in the summer that he wasn't wanted by Jose Mourinho which wouldn't have helped his confidence at all, then Luke Shaw returned from a long-term injury at the start of the season which affected his status as a regular starter, and now he's being forced to play as a right-sided centre-back due to the defensive injuries elsewhere in the squad.

Despite the horrid circumstances, the Dutchman is still as reliable as ever at the back for United (forgetting the nightmare at Stamford Bridge) and it isn't looking like Jose will bring in Phil Jones so soon; but if he does take that decision then it really should be Daley Blind's current centre-back partner needing to be replaced.

Centre-back - Marcos Rojo - You won't find many Reds that are fond of Marcos Rojo at this moment in time, that's for sure. Lacklustre performances in seemingly every game he's played in recent times have most certainly fuelled rumours about the Argentinean heading out of the Old Trafford exit door soon.

The only issue for Jose Mourinho now is that as a result of not properly strengthening his defence in the summer he's having to play an un-reliable, low in confidence left-back at centre-back at such an important time of the season. Whether United fans like it or not, it's either Rojo or Jones tomorrow.

Left-back - Luke Shaw - Seen as though Daley Blind is having to play as a centre-back for the time being and it's unlikely Joe Riley will be suddenly called into action, Luke Shaw is a certain starter for tomorrows fixture. Since returning from that awful leg injury suffered last season the young Englishman has been pretty solid for United and hasn't shown any signs of true weakness. Okay, he's not been spectacular but it's mainly potential at this moment in time and he can still do a job when required.

Midfield pivot

Central-midfielder - Morgan Schneiderlin - Right, now for the hard part. Ander Herrera suspended, Paul Pogba injured and Michael Carrick supposedly injured as well leaves United with horrible midfield problems for the game tomorrow. Bastian Schweinsteiger returned to training last week but Mourinho confirmed after the midweek game that he will play no part so one of the only other options is Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Frenchman was one of the best midfielders in the league at Southampton when he arrived at Old Trafford last summer but he's been out of favour since Mourinho arrived as manager and now finds himself in a position were this is a huge chance to show what he's capable of.

Central-midfielder - Marouane Fellaini - Fellaini was a key member in the starting lineup up at the start of the season and rightly so as far as his performances were concerned, then his form dropped and his presence has been rarer in recent times. He should be getting another chance tomorrow though alongside Schneiderlin because it's doubtful Fosu-Mensah will make it ahead of him so it'll be interesting to see how these two line up together for the first time this season.

Front four

Right-midfielder - Jesse Lingard - After breaking into the first team last season under Louis van Gaal, Jesse Lingard is a regular starter on the wing for United these days. The talented youth product has started the Reds' last two league games and was left out of the squad in Istanbul during midweek so it is likely that we'll be seeing him start on the wing in Wales tomorrow.

Attacking midfielder - Juan Mata - It's been David De Gea for the last three seasons but the standout performer so far under Jose Mourinho has been the little Spaniard Juan Mata. An incredible turnaround from being widely speculated to be shown the door by Mourinho in the summer to being a key member of this ever-developing squad has seen him become a huge fan favourite;as if he wasn't before.

Mata's career was slightly haulted under van Gaal after being played out of position on the right flank for the two season period, if not on the right flank he'd be on the bench. Now he's being played in that number ten role just in front of the two centre-midfielders and he's been playing at another level, he's been so good that he was awarded with the captaincy in United's latest league match against Burnley. Especially with the midfield problems, Juan Mata will surely be on that team sheet come tomorrow afternoon.

Left-midfielder - Marcus Rashford - This is so so so frustrating. Marcus Rashford is not a winger, he is a striker. Despite misfiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic's poor form as the sole striker at the moment, Mourinho seems unwilling to lose faith in his career-long friend. This is much to the disadvantage of Marcus Rashford who burst onto the professional football scene last season as a striker but is now being forced to play as a winger just because of his pace and dribbling skills.

Many United fans would agree that Rashford is best either as the starting striker or to come on off the bench as an impact substitute, he is only 19 after all. Despite the pleas, it doesn't look like Jose is going to drastically change anything to his attack soon so expect the young forward to start on the left.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Just remember the amount of jubilation and excitement in the summer when Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally confirmed on his Instagram account that his 'next destination' will be Manchester United. But where's all of that now?

No goals in his last 42 shots for the Reds has left many fans questioning his position in the side but his status of 'the iconic Zlatan' seems to be the only thing saving it at the moment. There is a huge number of shouts that Rashford should start up front with Martial on the left but the manager will be looking to rely on the big Swede to regain the goalscoring form he had at the start of the season.