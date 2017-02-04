Manchester United predicted XI against Leicester City: Red Devils visit Champions looking for first league win in four

Manchester United will be hoping to get their first win in the Premier League since the beginning of January when they face Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Since beating West Ham away on January 2, Jose Mourinho’s side have salvaged draws with late goals in games against Liverpool and Stoke City, before more recently drawing a blank against Hull City earlier this week.

Changes for Jose?

Up against his Portuguese counterpart Marco Silva in Wednesday’s meeting at Old Trafford, Mourinho put out a pretty much full strength side against Hull. But with it ending as a 0-0 draw, the United boss may be tempted to make some changes.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo should retain their spots in the back five. But Phil Jones was injured against the Tigers and could be replaced by the returning Eric Bailly, while Matteo Darmian may replace Daley Blind at left-back – the Italian seems to be Mourinho’s preferred choice in that role in away matches.

In midfield, United fans can be pretty sure of seeing Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera keeping their starting places – they’re probably the club’s two best midfielders at present. Michael Carrick is on par with that pair in terms of quality, but at 35, he hasn’t often featured in two games in quick succession this term.

In place of Carrick, Mourinho may opt for Marouane Fellaini as the third body in midfield – just as he did against Stoke two weeks ago.

Martial to make an impact?

During the midweek draw against Hull, Mourinho made a point of keeping Anthony Martial out of the side. The Frenchman had done well in the previous game against Wigan Athletic but clearly hadn’t met his boss’ expectations – but he might be handed the chance to prove his worth against the Foxes on Sunday.

Martial would start on the left, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan would line up on the opposite flank given his good recent form. Zlatan Ibrahimovic would then be the obvious choice to lead United’s attack as the lone striker.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.