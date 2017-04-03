Opinion: Avoid injury and top-four beckons for Liverpool

Ronald Koeman may have stated in the build-up to Saturday’s Merseyside Derby that Everton had no reason to be afraid of Liverpool, but it certainly appeared that way at Anfield.

Whilst Everton were depleted – due to unfortunate recent injuries for the likes of Seamus Coleman – Jürgen Klopp’s side were comfortable and ran out 3-1 winners to the delight of the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool continue their stranglehold over their neighbours – Everton have not tasted victory against their city rivals since October 2010, and have suffered a Premier League double at the hands of Liverpool this season, following Sadio Mané’s late winner at Goodison Park in December.

Reds in pole position

The victory on Saturday was an important three points for Liverpool, lifting the Reds into third place, with Tottenham Hotspur the only other side in the top seven victorious at the weekend.

Liverpool now find themselves one and five points clear of Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, who each have a game in hand, and six points clear of Arsenal, who have two games in hand on the Reds.

Nevertheless, everyone prefers points in the bag to extra games, and Liverpool have a healthy lead on those chasing outside the top four.

Meanwhile, Everton are eight points behind Liverpool, having played a game more, so any surprise challenge for Champions League football appears unlikely from Koeman’s side.

Bournemouth are up next for Klopp and Liverpool at Anfield. Having prevailed 4-3 in the chaotic reverse fixture, Eddie Howe’s side present another difficult challenge for the Reds, who must feel these games are more challenging than against the big boys of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s record against the best is exemplary, but they have no remaining fixtures against any of the top seven. After Bournemouth, Liverpool face Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Barely any of these sides are in the top half, let alone top seven, and all are eminently winnable fixtures for a top side chasing Champions League qualification.

Reds' injuries continue to be a worry

However, this is Liverpool, who seem to find a way to fail in these games when they are cruising – take the loss at Bournemouth as an example – or cannot break these sides down at all, such as in the 2-0 loss to Burnley back in August.

Injuries too remain a concern. Once again the international break has caused Liverpool problems, as Adam Lallana suffered a thigh injury and has been subsequently ruled out of action for numerous weeks. Captain Jordan Henderson has struggled for fitness in the second half of the season and will need time to return to his best.

Daniel Sturridge also is on his latest comeback trail, while there were worrying clashes for Emre Can and especially Mané. Hopefully both have avoided anything too serious, particularly the Senegalese forward, who had to be substituted against Everton.

Mané has been excellent all season since his move from Southampton last summer, while Can is finally back to his best after overcoming his own injury issues and speculation surrounding his contract situation.

Regarding recent returnees, Philippe Coutinho may have actually benefited from the international break, as the Brazilian rediscovered his spark for the national team and returned from South America to devastating effect on Saturday.

Dejan Lovren also appears back to full fitness and performed well alongside Joël Matip, keeping star forward Romelu Lukaku isolated and peripheral.

Origi and co. have a role to play

Klopp has barely been able to select his strongest eleven this season for Liverpool, costing the club dearly in their title challenge earlier in the campaign. Now, with Chelsea still on course for the Premier League crown despite their loss to Crystal Palace, the Reds have to focus on securing a top four finish, which is within their grasp.

The performance against Everton was much improved on the average in 2017, and that high tempo, quick play and intensity of a Klopp team has to be maintained against the ‘lesser’ sides for the rest of the season.

However, the squad has to be back near full strength, as Liverpool will suffer without both Mané and Can, especially as Lallana cannot be expected to return anytime soon.

Divock Origi came off the bench and scored against Everton, so hopefully his confidence will improve and the Belgian can return to the form of exactly a year ago.

Sturridge still cannot be relied upon and is likely to depart Liverpool in the summer, but the 27 year old could offer cover for Mane if the latter is absent for a number of games.

Nevertheless, the spine of the team needs to remain for Liverpool to continue their good form. Simon Mignolet will be targeting a strong end to a quietly impressive season as he bids to extend his fragile position as the number one goalkeeper at Anfield.

Matip and Lovren enjoyed a strong partnership at the back in the first half of the season and will look to rediscover that solidity with a run of games together.

Can and Georginio Wijnaldum have impressed in midfield recently, with the latter enjoying an impressive debut year at Liverpool, while Coutinho’s return to form is key for Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish.

Rivals, rivals

Furthermore, the circumstances of their rivals are also important factors. Manchester United still have to travel to Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham whilst entertaining Chelsea at Old Trafford.

After failing to beat Everton this week, United may focus entirely on winning their first Europa League title and ensure five English clubs qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal appear in freefall, fortunate to escape with a draw at home to Manchester City on Sunday. The fans are completely divided over the future of Arsène Wenger, and many of the players’ futures, notably including Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, appear extremely uncertain. They have never finished outside the top four in two decades and do only have Tottenham and Manchester United left in ‘Big Six’ fixtures, but their form and confidence appear fragile and the gap is perhaps too much to recover.

Consequently, if Arsenal and United’s challenge for the top four fades, then Liverpool do not need to worry about the likes of City and Spurs – securing a top three finish would be ideal, but no one at Anfield will complain with fourth, given the Reds have only finished in the top four once in the last seven seasons.

If Liverpool do not pile up the injuries, then the quality and confidence may have returned just in time. Finishing the season on a high would not only guarantee a return to the Champions League but also eradicate Liverpool’s reputation of struggle in the less glamorous fixtures.

Such optimism would be a promising sign ahead of the following season, where Klopp will undoubtedly look to improve his side in the transfer market – ahead of a longer, more convincing challenge for a first league title in twenty-eight years for Liverpool Football Club.