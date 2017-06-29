Ryan Giggs urges United to replace Ibrahimovic this summer

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes the Red Devils must prioritise recruiting a new forward player in this summer’s transfer window, per the Manchester Evening News.

Zlatan Ibrahimović was the club’s top scorer last term with 28 goals in all competitions, well ahead of the next highest-placed marksmen Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford, who netted 11 each.

United need goals, claims Giggs

Giggs suggested changing that statistic should be United’s most important area of business this summer, as they come to rely on a larger group of players to find the net rather than one man having that goalscoring burden on their shoulders.

The 44-year-old told the MEN that “the main thing they have got to do is find goals” as he believes “you can't just rely on one person like they did last year with Ibrahimović.”

The Welshman was speaking having already said “I don't see why they don't have a chance of winning the league next year” – subject to more good business in the transfer market following the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly last year as well as Ibrahimović and Mkhitaryan.

However, he also stressed that “any successful side has a 30-goal a season centre-forward or they are like Liverpool and are scoring from everywhere,” then adding that “United haven’t got either.”

Morata the right man?

A selection of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but the only striker among those has been Álvaro Morata.

The 24-year-old certainly has promise but is yet to feature as a genuine first-choice option for a full season for either Juventus or Real Madrid in his career so far, and Giggs seemed to cast doubt over his possible arrival, saying you need “a top proven striker who will come to Old Trafford and say 'this is my stage'.”

He also felt United needed to recruit someone “who can come to Old Trafford and make an instant impact” but did not offer any ideas when it came to names, simply exclaiming “it has to be someone who can score goals.”

Giggs has been pretty vocal in the media this week, also revealing that current United boss José Mourinho did not offer him a role to stay at the club this summer. He had previously served as assistant manager under Louis van Gaal.