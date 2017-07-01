Report: Manchester United keeping tabs on Kieran Tierney

Manchester United are eyeing up a potential move for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old has been watched closely by manager José Mourinho, who is said to want a new left-back with the futures of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looking uncertain.

Tierney’s international display impressed United

United have been sending scouts to check on the Scotsman’s progress of late and were pleased with what they saw in his country’s 2-2 draw against England earlier this month, where the full-back shone against some of his potential new teammates.

The Red Devils have been linked with the full-back before now, who is valued at £15m.

However, Celtic want Tierney to stay at the club for at least one more year. He still has four years remaining on his current deal, having signed his latest contract in June 2016.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the defender, who has made 75 appearances for the Celtic Park club thus far and also has four international caps to his name.

Shaw ready for left-back battle?

Left-back was a problem position for United last term. As expected, Shaw started the season in the role but featured much less regularly after he was castigated by Mourinho during an away defeat to Watford last September, the Red Devils losing 3-1.

The position was then largely shared between Darmian and Daley Blind, the former having been strongly linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus. Mourinho is said to want a new man for the role this summer and Shaw is aware that the club are pursuing other targets.

An arrival for Tierney would increase the competition at left-back and potentially make way for Darmian’s departure, but it would be a shame if it signalled the end of Shaw’s Old Trafford career altogether.

Tierney helped Celtic to a sixth successive Scottish Premiership title last term, Brendan Rodgers’ side not losing once during the 38-game campaign.