VAVEL UK's Alternative Awards of the Month: August 2017

So, August is done, the transfer window is closed, and we have the familiarly empty feeling of the September international break to welcome us into the new month.

It’s fair to say August 2017 was an interesting month. Huddersfield Town are in the Champions League spots, Philippe Coutinho is apparently worth €200 million, and transfer announcement videos are now more exciting than transfers themselves.

We thought we’d take a look back at the month just passed and, in the manner of a continental governing body that really wants to drag out a cup draw, divvy out some meaningless awards that will be forgotten about a week hence. Let’s get started.

Dodgiest cliché of the month: Daniel ‘two new signings’ Sturridge

This one actually took place right at the end of July, but they’re our awards and we’ll give them to whoever we please.

The ‘like a new signing’ line for a returning player has always made fans shudder just a little bit, but in the case of Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool, it’s probably fair enough.

With out-and-out strikers few and far between at the club, Sturridge is an important figure at the club – but for Adam Lallana to claim that the striker whose injury list on Transfermarkt runs to a second page is like two new signings through the door seems a little far-fetched.

Picking up a hamstring problem in a pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich wasn’t the ideal preparation for another long slog of a campaign, and with Roberto Firmino now ahead of him in the pecking order anyway, the signing of two perma-crocked backup forwards would appear an odd move from Jürgen Klopp in an otherwise successful transfer window.

 