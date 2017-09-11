Manchester United vs FC Basel Preview: Red Devils look for winning start on Champions League return

Three-time winners Manchester United return to Europe's top table in the Champions League on Tuesday, to take on FC Basel at Old Trafford.

United, who qualified by winning the Europa League, enter the competition for the third time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, who left in 2013.

The Red Devils' last campaign in the competition ended on a sour note, being eliminated in the group stages in third place, entering the Europa League, only to be unceremoniously dumped out of that tournament by Liverpool.

After being handed a relatively straight-forward draw, Jose Mourinho's side will be confident of going far better this year, and getting into the knockout rounds.

Form

Manchester United have started the season in excellent form, yet to be beaten domestically, with three wins and a draw.

They sit top of the table, clear of Manchester City on goal difference, and have only been defeated by European champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup before the full season started.

New signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have started well, with the Belgian the top scorer at the club so far this season.

Superstar midfielders Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been in scintillating form as well, with the Armenian leading the assist tallies across Europe's top leagues.