Manchester City vs Stoke City preview: Leaders hope to open up gap at the top

Premier League leaders Manchester City will be looking to take advantage of fixtures elsewhere to open up a lead at the top of the table against Stoke City this weekend.

With Manchester United taking on Liverpool in Saturday's early kick-off, City will go into their game knowing they could potentially finish the day three points clear of second-placed United or ten clear of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, mid-table Stoke are hoping to spring a surprise and move a little further from the relegation zone, with three points currently separating them from the bottom three.

Team news

The hosts could be boosted by the return to match fitness of Sergio Agüero, who suffered a broken rib in a car crash in Amsterdam before the international break.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Argentine has been back to full fitness and with a Champions League clash with Napoli looming, could use this fixture to test Agüero's readiness for action.

Fabian Delph could miss out due to a hamstring issue, which would likely see Danilo come in for the injured Benjamin Mendy at left-back, though Delph has trained.

A concussion suffered on international duty means that Stoke will be without Welsh midfielder Joe Allen, while Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi will be absent from the Potters' defence.