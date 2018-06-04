Manchester United do not want to sell Paul Pogba this summer, claims Fabrizio Romano

Sky Sport Italia reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United do not want to sell midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with big money moves to footballing giants Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Juventus.

Pogba going nowhere

Romano, also a writer at the Guardian tweeted on Monday stating that “Man United do not want to sell Paul Pogba this summer: Jose Mourinho has decided, he doesn’t want Paul to leave the club.”

Italian giants Juventus are said to be strongly interested in the signing the United star. Pogba has failed to live up to high expectations since joining the Red Devils from the Old Lady two years ago. It is rumoured the Massimiliano Allegri has urged the club to sign a new central midfielder and that Paul Pogba is his ideal man.

However despite his poor relationship with Paul Pogba, Manchester United boss José Mourinho believes that the Frenchman is just is too good to let go and would like to see him in a red shirt again next campaign.

Fall out with Mourinho?

The Portuguese appeared to fall out with the French international midway through the season and was replaced in the starting line up by young Scottish prospect Scott McTominay.

Pogba started the season well scoring goals and getting assists on a regular basis, but his performance dipped leading to him being dropped from the side. However, the midfielder proved his doubters wrong towards the latter end of the season, showing them just what he is really capable of doing.

Pogba is also at risk of losing his starting place for France at the World Cup. His inconsistent performances for both club and country give Didier Deschamps a big decision to make over whether he can trusted to perform on a regular basis.

The United player played in Friday’s 3-1 win over Italy but failed to influence the game.