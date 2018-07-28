Matteo Darmian confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Matteo Darmian has confirmed that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer with a few clubs in Italy interested in his signature.

Darmian, who joined United in 2015, found it difficult to find regular game time last season as he fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

Darmian confirms he wants to leave United this summer

United, though, before selling the right back want to make a profit on the £12.7m they paid for him as Juventus and Inter Milan wait in the wings.

Many thought that he might stay now that it looks like Antonio Valencia will be out for a while with an injury, but Darmian has confirmed that it is his desire to leave United this summer.

Speaking about his desire to leave, Darmian said "that's what I want" to leave United as "I want to play more regularly" which is not happening in Manchester.

Darmian continued onto say "last season I didn't play much" which is not what any player wants and for this reason, Darmian revealed he "spoke with the manager and the club about my future" and they are now clear were the defender stands.

Darmian says he will stay professional if a move away from United doesn't happen

The Italian though did admit that "I'm waiting" and if he ends up staying he said that he will "do what I did up until now" and get on with it at United

Darmian leaving could leave Mourinho in a real pickle ahead of the new Premier League season as Valencia is out injured, while new signing Diogo Dalot is not ready to play until September as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Darmian, though, sees the bigger picture as he feels he will be third choice at right back if he was to stay and revealed that "we have to take decisions in our life and this is my decision" to leave in order to play regular football at another club.