UWCL Round of 32 Draw: Manchester City to face Atlético

After the drama and goals of the qualifying round, the Champions League Round of 32 countdown is on after the draw was completed on Friday, and it has thrown up some interesting ties. Here's a look at some of them.

2018 finalists face Scandivian oppositon

First up, the holders Lyon will be facing Avaldsnes. These two met in the 2016/17 campaign in the same round. Lyon came out 10-2 winners on aggregate that time and went onto win it all. For any side that faces Lyon, it will be a tough test with the talent that they have throughout the squad. Izzy Christiansen, one of the newer faces in France, joined her England and former Manchester City teammate Lucy Bronze in Lyon and will be looking to help Lyon get their 6th title in this competition.

The runners-up last year, Wolfsburg, face Thór/KA who ply their trade in Iceland. Juventus, who will be making their debut in the competition, will be facing Brøndby. The last time Brøndby faced an Italian side was in the 2011/12 campaign against Torres. Rita Guarino, the current Juventus manager, was a former Torres player although a few years before the UWCL tie. Italian football has progressed since then and it could be an interesting game to watch. Their fellow Italians in Fiorentina face Fortuna Hjørring who they beat 2-1 on aggregate in the same round last time.

Tough draw for City

The other debutants in these knockout rounds are Somatio Barcelona FA from Cyprus and they were drawn against Glasgow City which will be an interesting journey for both. There is of course English interest in the UWCL too with Manchester City and Chelsea taking part yet again.

Both clubs made it to the semi finals last campaign and will be hoping to go one better this time around with both being seeded. Manchester City arguably got the tougher draw as they will face up against Atlético Madrid. Madrid won the Primera División last year ending up a point ahead of Barcelona. They will provide a stern test for City and this tie could go either way.

Chelsea drew SFK 2000 Sarajevo as their opponents. Sarajevo did well in qualifying, scoring 15 goals and only conceding once but this will be a very tough test for the Bosnian side. Chelsea have had somewhat of an end of an era feel to their transfer dealings but have kept the majority of a double title winning side whilst adding well and will be looking to add the UWCL trophy to their collection.

Here's the draw in full. The first legs will be on the 12th/13th September and the second on 26th/27th September.

Honka (FIN) v FC Zürich (SUI)

Fiorentina (ITA) v Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Ajax (NED) v Sparta Praha (CZE)

Avaldsnes (NOR) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

Ryazan-VDV v FC Rosengård (SWE)

Juventus (ITA) v Brøndby (DEN)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) v Chelsea (ENG)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Thór/KA (ISL) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Barcelona (ESP)

Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP) v Glasgow City (SCO)

ŽFK Spartak (SRB) v Bayern München (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

WFC Kharkiv (UKR) v Linköping (SWE)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Zvezda-2005 (RUS)