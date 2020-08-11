Vfl Wolfsburg Frauen Champions League so far: Will the Germans have the advantage after finishing their league?

Vfl Wolfsburg have been dominating the Frauen Bundesliga for almost a decade. They have won the German league six times since 2012/13, a year when they also ended up with silverware in the UEFA Women's Champion's League. Wolfsburg have played four finals in the competition, with two of them finishing in a win. Last time they enjoyed the victory was in 2013/14.

Will they make it to the final again? If so, they have to manage the first obstacle on the road, which is Glasgow City FC Women.

Here's a look at Wolfburg's Champions League campaign so far.

Round of 32 - First leg

Wolfburg's round of 32 in the competition offered fans the chance to experience a lot of spectacular goals being scored. The Germans were drawn away for the first leg and travelled to Kosovo back in September to face KFF Mitrovica, the Kosovo Women's Football League champions for the past three years.

Tipped as huge favourites to win this tie, Wolfsburg disappointed no one. Having begun the 2019/20 campaign successfully in both the domestic league and cup, the Wolves continued to show off on the European stage when they found the back of the net no less than ten times in this first leg.

The Germans showed no mercy from the start of the game. Still, it wasn't until the 14th minute the goals started coming when Poland international Ewa Pajor put her name on the scoresheet with Wolfburg's first goal of the Champions League campaign 2019/20.

Before the break Switzerland international Noelle Maritz had scored an absolute screamer (2-0) and German international Svenja Huth also wanted to join the party on the scoresheet. (3-0)

There was a massive uphill climb for Mitrovica in the second half when Denmark superstar Pernille Harder completed a hat-trick. Hungary international Zsanett Jakabfi, Portugal international Claudia Neto, and Norweigan international Kristine Minde also managed to get the ball into the back of the net behind Mitrovica's goalkeeper, Viona Rexhepi in this rather one-sided encounter.

Round of 32 - Second leg

With a massive ten-goal lead the second leg of this tie was not as rich in goals compared to the first. The Wolves played with a significant amount of confidence from the beginning when they hosted Mitrovica at home in Wolfburg at the AOK Stadion two weeks later. Even so, the Germans only got the ball past Rexhepi five times for this game.

Claudia Neto, Pernille Harder, Zsanett Jakabfi, German international Pia-Sophie Wolter and Iceland international Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir were all on target for the two-time Champions League winners from Wolfsburg this late September evening.

With a 15-0 immense win over Mitrovica, Wolfsburg qualified for the round of 16 and were drawn against Dutch side FC Twente.

Round of 16 - First leg

This time Wolfsburg were drawn to play the first leg at home, hosting FC Twente. The Dutch side, who ended up as number two in the table but as the winner in the national playoff, had nothing to come up with when Wolfsburg's Jakabfi got the goalscoring underway in the 24th minute.

Despite having to manage without several important players due to injuries, the home team earned a precious 6-0 win in front of the 1,543 fans at the AOK Stadion. New names on the scoresheet for the Wolves in the round of 16 were Sweden international Fridolina Rolfö and Dutch international Dominic Janssen, who netted twice, one of them coming straight from a free-kick just outside the box when Janssen scored an absolute beauty.

Also, once again stable deliveries with strikes from both Zsanett Jakabfi as well as Pernille Harder made it possible for another victorious celebration for Stephan Lerch's side.

Round of 16 - Second leg

Although Wolfsburg completed a 7-0 aggregate victory over the Dutch champions when they travelled to the Netherlands to play the second leg in front 2,000 in the stands at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, the goalscoring wasn't as generous as in the previous games. Anna Blässe scored the only goal for the guests in the 16th minute.

After the game Wolfburg's head coach Stephen Lerch said:

"We came up against very well-prepared opposition today, who kept trying to get forward and were highly dangerous in some situations. Overall it was an attractive game which was exciting until the end. We had a few problems here and there, particularly in the technical department – we were a bit sloppy in some of our play. Despite having most of the play, we didn't create too many chances, and Twente made life quite difficult for us. Ultimately, however, we're through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with another win and a clean sheet – we can be proud of that!"

What is to come?

As for all teams that are still in the competition, Wolfsburg, who haven't really been tested yet, might seem to have the easiest road to the semi-finals.

The question on everyone's mind will be if Wolfsburg along with FC Bayern München will have an advantage over their competitors since the two teams from Germany got to finish their domestic league and have been able to play games till recently when all other leagues were cancelled.

VAVEL UK spoke about this matter with Fridolina Rolfö earlier this summer and this is what she said:

”It’s certainly has been a different kind of year but it remains to be seen if there’s an advantage for us to have played more games. In the end, it will have been a long season for us so no one can say what’s best.”