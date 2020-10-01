Newcastle United vs Burnley: Predicted starting line-up

Newcastle United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Burnley at St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Since The Magpies' opening day victory against West Ham, they have failed to win their last two games, with their most recent league result being a controversial draw away to Tottenham - leaving many fans with reservations about head coach Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle boss will be desparate to answer his critics with three points at the weekend, especially after his side uninspiringly won on penalties in the Carabao Cup against League Two side Newport County on Wednesday.

Bruce was able to give key players a rest during their midweek game, but it is expected that the core of his starting XI against Newport will remain in place for Saturday's game.

Here is VAVEL's predicted Newcastle starting XI.

Goalkeeper - Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow had one of the most impressive performances of his Newcastle career last time out against Spurs, making 10 saves - which is the most in a single game by an English goalkeeper since 2017.

Darlow is nailed on to remain as Newcastle's number one goalkeeper until Martin Dubravka returns from injury in a few weeks time.

Right-back - Javier Manquillo

Javi Manquillo is probably due a rest after completing 180 minutes of football in the last two games, but it is unlikely Steve Bruce will drop him for when Burnley come to Tyneside.

Added with the injury of Emil Krafth and the uncertain future of DeAndre Yedlin at the club, Manquillo is another player expected to start the game.

Centre-back - Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden is undoubtedly The Magpies' most consistent midfielder, but he is likely to start Saturday's game in central defence.

With club captain Jamaal Lascelles officially deemed as an injury doubt for the game, added with Fabian Schar still not fully fit and Cieran Clark yet to return to training, Hayden is set to play out of position against The Clarets.

Centre-back - Federico Fernandez

Federico Fernandez was another player that has played a full 90 minutes in Newcastle's last two games, but just like Javi Manquillo, he will start against Burnley.

Fernandez is Newcastle's only current fit central defender, meaning it is almost guaranteed he will play.

Left-back - Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis has seemingly fully recovered from a freak eye injury against Brighton that kept him out of the weekend's clash with Spurs

The former Norwich man played a full game against Newport, and as he is The Toon's only fit left-back, will start on Saturday evening.

Right midfield - Allan Saint-Maximin

After Allan Saint-Maximin limped off against Brighton after just thirty minutes, Newcastle have not been the same presence going forward.

The Frenchman has missed the last two games because of that ankle injury, but is expected to return to the Newcastle side for this weekend.

Central midfield - Jeff Hendrick

Jeff Hendrick was another Newcastle player that was rested against Newport, an indication that he will start against his former club on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland international has started every Premier League game for The Magpies since he arrived from Burnley in the summer, but has been deployed in right-midfield instead of his natural role in the middle of the park.

With Isaac Hayden's impending shift to centre-back for this clash, it is expected Hendrick will fill his void, starting in central midfield.

Central midfield - Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey scored a stunning equaliser against Newport, and the former England midfielder will be looking to carry that momentum onto the clash against Burnley.

Despite Shelvey bailing his Newcastle teammates out of an embarrasing cup upset, Toon fans were far from convinced with his performance.

Shelvey has been an almost certain addition to Steve Bruce's starting XI ever since he arrived at the club, and it is expected he will start Saturday's game.

Left midfield - Ryan Fraser

After almost six months without kicking a ball after his departure from Bournemouth in March, Ryan Fraser is close to full fitness for Newcastle, and Saturday may just bring him his first Premier League start for his new club.

Fraser was recently called up for the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2021 qualifier and Nations League games, so him playing from the off at St James' Park may just be something Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke may desire.

Steve Bruce has been keen to bed Fraser gently back into first team football, but with a growing injury list, expect the 26-year-old to start on Saturday.

Right striker - Joelinton

Despite Joelinton missing a penalty in Newcastle's eventual shootout win at Rodney Parade, the £40 million man was influential towards The Magpies reaching the Quarter-Final stage with an impressive performance off the bench.

The Brazilian is expected to start the Burnley game as part of a two-man strike force, but will play a bit deeper than his partner Callum Wilson.

Left striker - Callum Wilson

Along with Joelinton, Callum Wilson was called upon to bail Newcastle out of cup humiliation in South Wales, an almost hint that duo will lead the line for Newcastle this weekend.

Wilson has scored two league goals in his first three appearances since his £20 million move to Tyneside this summer, and will be desparate to add to that tally against The Clarets.

